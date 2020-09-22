The Pettis County Republican Party kicked off the General Election season Monday evening with a ribbon cutting for its Pettis County Republican Headquarters, 805 Thompson Blvd.
A group of about two dozen supporters gathered to hear from a few candidates and pose for a ribbon cutting photo.
State Sen. Sandy Crawford, R-Buffalo, spoke briefly as she introduced Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond, who is up for re-election Nov. 3 and has been challenged by Independent candidate Brad Anders. She noted the state legislature had worked on combating crime during its special session and thanked Bond for his efforts in local law enforcement.
Bond has been with the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office since 1986 and has been sheriff for 16 years. He said his 2020 platform is Pettis County Proven: proven leadership, proven service, proven conservative values. He said that “sets him apart tremendously” from Anders.
“I have a rather noisy opponent this year that’s making a lot of noise and quite frankly, a little opportunist in his approach,” Bond said. “I feel like he’s capitalizing on a very emotional, traumatic type of situation. Up until this point, I’ve been fairly quiet about it from my standpoint, trying to run it in a very non-emotional as well as professional way.”
Bond said he is a former president of the Missouri Sheriff’s Association and was at the forefront of bringing the Stepping Up initiative to Pettis County, which he said remains active in helping keep people with mental health and substance abuse issues out of jail and finding them support through local organizations. He also helped start Child Safe of Central Missouri 20 years ago.
He brought up the issue of body cameras, something he said became the focus of community concern in recent months, especially last week when a special prosecutor chose not to file charges against a Pettis County Sheriff’s Office deputy who shot and killed 25-year-old Hannah Fizer in June. Bond said he wanted to reiterate that he and the Pettis County Commission chose not to pursue a grant for body cameras from the Regional Homeland Security Operating Committee due to timing. If awarded the grant, the funding would not come through until April. Instead, the commission chose to fund the roughly $42,000 purchase using county unallocated funds in August. The cameras have been purchased and are expected to be delivered in late October. The county IT department is building the system that will house the data.
A Fox 4 report published last Monday after the special prosecutor’s announcement accused Bond of disregarding the grant opportunity and instead using taxpayer dollars. Bond called the report a “hit piece that was done against me.”
Tim Taylor, candidate for District 48, also gave brief remarks. He is campaigning for the seat currently held by state Rep. Dave Muntzel, R-Boonville, who is term limited. Taylor will face Democrat Bill Betteridge in the November election.
Taylor thanked those in Pettis County who are voters in District 48 as Pettis County “was very nice to me” in the August primary. District 48 includes Saline, Pettis, Chariton and Randolph counties.
Taylor, of Bunceton, is retired as a Columbia firefighter and he and his wife own a bakery and coffee shop.
