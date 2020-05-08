On a breezy spring afternoon, a gathering of between 75 to 100 individuals met on the western lawn of the Pettis County Courthouse to take part in a prayer service as part of the National Day of Prayer.
Those present remained in small groups as they stood and sat on the courthouse lawn while invited speakers prayed for the grace and glory of God to be found in those present and throughout the community, nation and world.
The theme for the event was “Pray God’s Glory” based on the scripture Habakkuk 2:14, “For the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord as the waters cover the sea.”
“The faith of our founding fathers is a vital part of our heritage,” Katy Park Baptist Church Pastor Jon Church said as he began the service. “We are blessed to be a nation free to worship.”
“The National Day of Prayer is a reminder that we need God, and are dependent on Him as individuals and as a nation,” Church told the Democrat via email after the event. “It is also a time to reflect on our personal faith and walk with God. It is the opportunity to renew that relationship that began earlier, or to start fresh with God for the first time.
President Ronald Reagan established the National Day of Prayer in 1988, which was authorized by an act of Congress. Reagan said at the time, “it is not enough to depend on our own courage but to see that of God.”
Church noted the U.S. government was founded on a strong belief and faith in the God of the Bible.
“Because of the faith of many of our founding fathers, prayer and even public prayer and national days of prayer have a long-standing and significant history in American tradition,” Church said. “Most every President of the United States and most governors have made proclamations for prayer for various reasons, encouraging our people to turn to God for strength, hope, and help.”
Eight speakers including Church prayed for specific aspects of the community as they joined together in a common theme asking all to pray knowing that “change, healing and transformation only come through prayer,” 2 Chronicles 7:14.
Pastor Tim Smith spoke on the subject of church in the community. Smith explained churches are having to adjust as they find their way in a world of social distancing.
“As we face challenges we continue to proclaim the kingdom of Christ,” Smith remarked. “As we are tired and weary we pray to bring unity among all churches… and throughout the community. That is a powerful idea but more powerful is daily (individual) prayer.”
Following the service, Church spoke of the power of individual prayer.
“To me, it is interesting how in times of crisis and uncertainty we turn to God in prayer, while many of us ignore God when things are going fine,” Church said in his email. “I am glad God is still gracious to meet us where we are and answer when our faith is weak or when we have failed in the past.”
While the world is facing a pandemic of unknown outcomes, Church pointed to the Bible for encouragement.
“God never promised this world would be easy,” Church professed. “In John 16:33 Jesus said, ‘I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world, you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.’”
“Jesus also promised to walk with us through the difficult times and would never leave us. In Matthew 28:20 Jesus said, ‘And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age,’” Church continued. “The good news is because of what Jesus did on the cross we have an advocate who goes to God the Father on our behalf (1 John 2:1) and we can enter the throne room of God with confidence (Hebrews 4:16) and we know he hears our cries for help and He gives us hope.”
