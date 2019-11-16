In the upcoming days, Pettis County taxpayers should be receiving their 2019 tax bills, according to Pettis County Collector Marsha Boeschen.
A combined total of nearly 43,000 real estate and personal property tax statements are being mailed to area residents.
“The total tax dollar amount of these bills reflects approximately a 7% increase in tax dollars over the 2018 tax bills,” Boeschen said. “Most of the taxing entity's rates stayed nearly the same as 2018 with little change noted.”
According to Missouri State Statutes, real estate taxes are due to the owners of all real estate parcels in the State of Missouri that are not tax exempt, Boeschen explained.
“Also all personal property that is owned by a resident of each county must report to the County Assessor's office all property owned on Jan. 1 of each year,” Boeschen explained. “The appraised values are based upon the values as of the first of January of each year. The taxing entities base their tax rates upon these assessed values, then the assessed value times the tax rates determines the tax amount due.”
Anyone that owns a real estate property or personal property, such as a vehicle, should receive a tax statement, according to Boeschen. If a Pettis County taxpayer does not receive their tax statements by Nov. 21, they should contact the collector's office at 660-826-5000 ext. 921.
“If a taxpayer does not receive a tax statement it does not relieve them from paying taxes before the due date of Dec. 31 of each year,” Boeschen said.
According to Boeschen, there are multiple ways for taxpayers to pay their taxes:
• Paying in person at the collector's office on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse, 415 S. Ohio Ave.
• Paying at the dropbox located at the northeast corner of the courthouse.
• Paying at pettismo.devnetwedge.com.
• Mailing payment to Pettis County Collector’s Office, 415 S. Ohio Ave., Sedalia, Mo., 65301.
Taxpayers can pay by cash, cashier's checks, money orders, credit and debit cards and e-checks.
Boeschen explained there is a convenience fee to use debit or credit cards and echecks. This fee is mandated by the State of Missouri which states no tax dollars can be used for the usage fee of these types of payments.
“For anyone that owns real estate in Pettis County there is a totally voluntary prepayment program that is free of charge to the taxpayer,” Boeschen said. “The taxpayer must be current on their taxes to begin the payment plan for 2020.
“The amount due is calculated by the amount of the 2019 real estate taxes,” she continued. “Anyone that is interested in possibly participating in this program please contact the collector's office for more information.”
There are more than 400 taxpayers using this free program, according to Boeschen.
All real estate and personal property taxes are due on or before Dec. 31. If mailing tax payments, the taxpayers should verify their mail has a postmarked date of Dec. 31 to avoid late payments.
The collector’s office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will be closed Nov. 28-29 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. It will also close at noon Dec. 24 and be closed Dec. 25 for Christmas.
For more information, contact the collector's office at 660 826 5000 ext. 921.
