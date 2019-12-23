After using a prescription drug monitoring program for more than two years, results show Pettis County is dispensing controlled substances at a lower rate than the state and national average.
Pettis County has been participating since July 2017 in the prescription drug monitoring program developed through the St. Louis County Health Department. The department approved an ordinance in 2016 to create a PDMP with a provision that other Missouri counties may join if they choose. It was created after the Missouri Legislature again failed to create a statewide program; Missouri is the only state without one.
As of March, 72 jurisdictions are participating. This covers 84% of the Missouri population and 94% of healthcare providers, according to the St. Louis County 2018 PDMP Annual Report. The report states the more than 14,600 health care providers who have accounts represent 48% of Missouri’s providers, which exceeds the national average for voluntary PDMP participation.
Addressing the problem
Joining the program was approved in April 2017 by the Pettis County Health Center Board of Trustees and the Pettis County Commission. Health Center Administrator JoAnn Martin said the program allows physicians and pharmacists to have more information when it comes to safely prescribing and dispensing controlled substances. Any physician, dentist, pharmacist, nurse practitioner with physician approval, and those who have delegated authority from a physician can utilize the program.
“People may not know what they’re taking is the same thing with different names or how they interact,” she said. “The other part is it’s monitoring those folks who get prescriptions not for their intended use and are either addicted or redistributing them.”
Pettis County pharmacies are required to submit data to the system, while it is a voluntary system for prescribers, although they are encouraged to use it. Martin said pharmacists use it the most in Pettis County.
Stephanie Parkhurst, a pharmacist at Plaza West Pharmacy in Sedalia, said their pharmacy checks every person’s profile in the database before filling a controlled substance prescription.
“It takes us extra time but it’s very helpful, especially for people who are pharmacy shoppers, we can see that on their profile. It will have a red box that says ‘possible pharmacy shopper,’” Parkhurst said.
She said that checking every patient, no matter if they are new or a customer for years, takes the personal feelings out of the equation.
“We have a responsibility to look at that PDMP profile and say ‘wait a minute, you just got this at Walgreens last week,’” she said.
Once they find one of those red flags, a pharmacist contacts the physicians involved to let them know about whatever the situation may be. Sometimes it may not be related to pharmacy shopping but it may be for a patient with high-dose pain medication from one doctor and another medication that could cause intense effects from another doctor.
Using the database doesn’t cost the pharmacy anything. Each day, a Plaza West pharmacist uploads the business’ controlled substance dispensing report to the program and the information is added to the database for users to see in all participating counties.
“It’s not punitive, it’s not to deny pain medications. It’s designed for education about the risk of powerful medications,” Martin said. “Opioids are effective for acute, short-term pain such as after surgery or a broken bone. Unfortunately, they have this addictive property to them. Even with short doses, some people can develop an addiction. That’s when people can be at great risk.”
Martin said providers are becoming more and more aware of the effects of opioids and are now limiting the amount prescribed at one time. Using a PDMP helps even further, as the only statewide method of watching for over-prescribing is the Department of Health and Senior Services looking for physicians who prescribe opioids at a higher rate than their peer group.
Dr. Philip Fracica, Chief Medical Officer at Bothwell Regional Health Center, said all Bothwell physicians are encouraged to use the Pettis County PDMP but it is mostly utilized by those in the Emergency Department.
“It’s (the program) helpful to verify and validate people’s medication history, particularly when they’re having problems with pain,” Fracica said. “A few times a review showed inaccurate information being given by the patient.”
Fracica said the program can help prevent patients from receiving excessive doses of a controlled substance medication, noting a large part of the opioid crisis is unintentional overdoses prescribed by physicians. He said it’s not as likely when a patient has one doctor, but it’s not uncommon for a patient to receive a higher dose because they’re getting it from multiple physicians.
It can also help physicians identify patients who could benefit from other forms of pain management that don’t have the same risk of addiction and overdose.
“It’s a positive thing, I think it is helping and it’s helping physicians be able to do a better job,” Fracica said. “It may actually make a physician more willing to prescribe something because they have that reassurance, there isn’t a question mark or unknown. If you have no data, you might be more resistant because you’re worried. That can provide some reassurance.”
Below the average
According to the St. Louis County 2018 PDMP Annual Report, Pettis County is below the state and national average when it comes to medication prescriptions. Fracica and Martin both said that statistic is encouraging.
“It indicates prescribers here are working hard to find a balance between addressing issues with opioids appropriately and reducing the risk of becoming addicted,” she said. “The good news is we’re working on it.”
Martin said those looking to inappropriately fill prescriptions are less likely to have them filled in Pettis County since they know it will be included in the PDMP database.
Pettis County dispenses 620.6 opioid medications per 1,000 population. When it comes to benzodiazepine, Pettis County dispenses 366.6 compared to 414.4 statewide and dispenses 159.8 stimulant medications compared to 269 statewide.
Martin noted an interesting statistic is that women ages 40 to 64 have the highest number of medications prescribed.
The report states about 1 in 4 residents (of participating jurisdictions) received a controlled substance prescription in 2018. Of those that received at least one, patients received an average of six controlled substance prescriptions in 2018.
Only 0.8% of the population (34,766 patients) generated the ‘Multiple Provider Alert’ in the PDMP in 2018, which indicates three or more prescribers and three or more pharmacies within six months.
According to the report, the opioid dispensation rate of the total system was 696 prescriptions per 1,000 population – enough opioid prescriptions for 70% of residents to have received an opioid prescription in 2018. This is higher than the national opioid dispensation rate of 587.
“In our state, our Missouri Board of Pharmacy has limited people from getting too much pain medication initially. For acute pain, they can only get seven days supply of the medicine; that has also helped,” Parkhurst said. “There have been a lot of components in the last two years that have helped with the opioid crisis. I don’t think a lot of physicians utilize it, I think it’s something they should work on. Everyone should be looking at this.”
