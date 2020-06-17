An officer-involved shooting in 2014 in Ferguson, Missouri, began the movement for law enforcement officers to be equipped with body cameras. Six years later, many Sedalia residents are hoping to see the movement become a reality.
Following the death of Hannah Fizer on Saturday night in a shooting involving a Pettis County Sheriff’s Office deputy, one of the first questions raised was, “where is the body or dash cam video?”
The answer is there is no video as the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office has no working cameras and hasn’t for at least two years.
According to Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond, the office acquired 10 body cameras in January 2017.
Bond told the Democrat via email on Wednesday, “We were able to purchase 10 body cameras and they were operational about a year when we experienced a hard-drive failure, which disabled not only our data files but also the operating system to download, manage and play the video from the cameras.
“The cost to replace the operating system was not allowable in the budget, nor was there enough funds left at the end of the year to address the system,” Bond added.
The cost of the equipment, which was approved by the Pettis County Commission, was $15,000, according to Pettis County Presiding Commissioner David Dick.
The commissioners were not informed of the operational and hard drive failures.
As Dick explained, the budget process begins in September when County Auditor Beverly Dillon sends out the previous year’s information to date and requests that each elected official and department head submit funding requests for the upcoming year’s budget. All requests are to be submitted by Oct. 8. Budget hearing dates are then set for early November, at which time each department sets a date and time for the hearings.
The hearings involve the auditor and the commission. Elected officials and departments present their requests, answer questions and explain any changes that have been applied for to be funded.
“The commission and the auditor determine the level of funding, and have follow up discussions with elected officials if necessary or requested,” Dick explained. “(We) put the budget together, balanced as statutorily required and lay it on the table for 10 days for public review and comment. After that period it is officially approved as is or with amendments.”
Bond agrees with Dick’s assessment of the budget process noting that during the budget hearing, specific requests are made by the departments.
“We have not made a specific request for camera funding (since they became inoperable),” Bond said. “We considered applying for a grant that ended the first of May. The changes in administration in January/February, as well as our planning, preparation, and response to the COVID-19 pandemic impeded our ability to make successful applications.”
Bond noted the grant match required also would not have been available with the current budget.
The sheriff’s office applied for a grant to fund the purchase of body cameras for the School Resource Officers in September 2019, according to information supplied by the commission.
Few may realize that only two states, Nevada and South Carolina, require all law enforcement agencies to use cameras, according to a Jan. 14 article written by Lindsey Van Ness and published on PEWtrusts.org.
According to the article, “about 80% of large departments (nation-wide) with 500 or more full-time officers had body cameras in 2016, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics. In comparison, only 31% of small police departments with full-time officers did.
“Among police agencies that did not have the cameras, the primary reason given was cost, including video storage disposal, hardware costs and ongoing maintenance, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics.”
Bond said there are other considerations he must make in determining his requests.
“Body cameras are an important tool to law enforcement and I would like to see them returned to use in the sheriff’s office,” Bond said. “That being said, there are many other technologies and priorities that have to be considered in the expending of our funds
“Since becoming Sheriff, I have been diligently working to improve the working environment of my deputies and officers,” he added. “We have expanded services, upgraded our fleet of vehicles, replaced aging bullet-proof vests, taken advantage of new radio technologies that allow my deputies to communicate with their dispatchers county-wide, among many other advancements. And I continue to work on raising my staff’s salaries, which remain in dire need of attention.”
Bond added, “I invite citizens to reach out to me if they would like a better understanding of the issues we face.”
