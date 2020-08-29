Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond spoke at Friday afternoon’s Pettis County Pachyderm meeting at the Best Western State Fair Inn, focusing on pandemic effects at the sheriff’s office and Pettis County Jail.
Bond began his presentation by providing some statistics. The office has taken 11,023 calls for service in 2020 compared to the roughly 9,500 at this time last year.
“I think some of that increase is due to the COVID pandemic,” Bond explained. “We’ve had certainly more domestic disturbance calls. There certainly seems to be a fair amount of frustration out there within our community with regards to the pandemic and associated with that. So we’ve seen an increase in the number of calls for service that we’ve had. All of last year we had about 14,700 calls for service.”
According to Bond, 1,246 offense reports have been taken, which is also an increase. Out of the calls the office has received this year, 37% were for theft or stealing, 27% were burglaries, and 11% were traffic-related offenses.
An attendee asked Bond if he had seen heroin return to the area. He said it is increasing, and had been before the pandemic.
“One of the interesting things with the pandemic is the border has been shut down between the U.S. and Mexico,” Bond said. “So that has reduced the availability of methamphetamine coming into the area as well….
“With this slowdown, that affected the supply, but the demand is still there, so we’ve seen an increase in the usage of other drugs,” he continued. “We’d already seen an increase in heroin, but we started to see more of an increase because methamphetamine is harder to find and it’s at a higher price.”
As of Friday, 2,313 people had been booked at the Pettis County Jail this year, which is up, according to Bond. There were 164 in the jail as of Friday. The 210-bed jail got as low as 93 around April and May due to the pandemic.
“With COVID, there was a combination of release from facilities that was done by courts and that occurred all across the state,” Bond explained.
Bond said the jail does “quite a bit” of contract housing for other counties, which was also reduced due to the pandemic. Contract housing usually takes in $1.5 million in revenue for the jail, but it has been $770,000 year to date.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the jail has made several other adjustments to ensure inmates’ and staff’s safety.
“Since COVID came on in March, we’ve seen pretty dramatic changes in the way that we have our operations,” Bond explained.
Changes include quarantining new individuals coming into the jail for 14 days, increasing personal protective equipment for staff and individuals in the jail if needed, doing temperature checks, doing questionnaires, and changing and improving the jail’s airflow.
Bond said the jail was told Monday one individual who had previously been in the jail tested positive for COVID-19 after leaving. Bond said the jail identified everyone who came into contact with the individual and tested them. The jail has not gotten all of the results, but so far, all have been negative. The jail has not had anyone with symptoms.
In the sheriff’s office, one of the biggest pandemic tasks was making sure there was enough PPE for everyone.
“The availability of personal protective equipment became scarce very quickly,” Bond said. “So, we immediately started taking inventory, seeing what type of PPE that we had.”
Bond said the office was fortunate to have PPE left from supplies it received shortly after Sept. 11, 2001, including jump kits with masks with filtration devices, masks that can be hooked up to self-contained breathing apparatuses, and things like gowns and suits.
The office also created an agreement with the Pettis County Fire Protection District. The district will provide a truck with air bottles and equipment for deputies to attach their masks to if needed. Bond said the office also received other supplies from the federal government.
An audience member asked Bond if the sheriff’s office receives a list of the residences of positive COVID-19 cases in the county. He said the Pettis County Health Center provides a daily list to Sedalia-Pettis County Emergency Management Agency Director Trisha Rooda.
“We get that list, that list comes to me, and then I forward that to my communications supervisor,” Bond said. “Then that is placed into our database management system. So that if we receive a call for service at that address, then it will automatically pop up as being COVID.”
Bond said the office also has coronavirus-related questions to ask people when dispatched for services, especially if deputies are going into a residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.