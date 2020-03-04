The Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond has announced a restructuring in the office following the retirement of Captain Dave Kellner in late January.
Keller, the law enforcement service officer for the office, retired on Jan. 31 following 55 years of service in law enforcement. Keller has agreed to serve in a part time position with the office.
One day following Keller’s retirement then Detective Sgt. Tollie Rowe was promoted to Captain, replacing the role his friend and mentor had served.
“I have had the privilege of working with Capt. Keller for the past 16 years,” Rowe said at Kellner’s retirement reception. “Dave has become more than a supervisor. Dave is a mentor, teacher and friend and I would not be where I am today if it hadn't been for his guidance along the way.
“Dave is also that connection to the past generation of detective work and he instilled in many of us at the sheriff’s office the old tried and true methods of investigations,” Rowe continued. “If you haven't guessed, he means a lot to many of us and we all have some big shoes to fill.”
After serving eight years on the Sedalia City Council as a Ward 4 Councilman Rowe previously told the Democrat he, “thinks it’s time for the seat to ‘have a fresh voice.’”
At the time, Rowe cited his then full-time responsibilities at the sheriff’s office as a consideration in his decision to step down from council
“I think the timing is perfect timing to step back with my full-time responsibility being investigations for the sheriff’s office…” Rowe previously said. “Then with picking up teaching at the part-time police academy, it’s a good time to step away and not get overloaded. If you can’t do the job 150%, step down and let somebody else do it.”
Rowe’s promotion was not the only one made by Bond.
Sedalia 200 School Resource Officer Sgt. John Cline will fill the Detective Sergeant position vacated by the promotion of Rowe.
“With Sergeant Cline’s expertise in school resource matters, I chose to repurpose the SRO Division Sergeant’s position to help augment the supervision of the patrol division,” Bond explained. “So added supervision of the two school resource deputies one at Smith-Cotton and the other at State Fair Community College to the Detective Division Sergeant’s duties.”
By adding the supervisor position the Sheriff’s Office is allowed flexibility in creating a schedule where patrol supervisors are on 24 hours a day, seven days per week according to Bond. This is something that has not been previously possible in the Sheriff’s Office.
“This provides a ground base of manpower that allows patrol deputies to have added backup,” Bond said. “It also allows the Sheriff to have live supervision, and provides extended coverage to the public.”
Bond added supervisor testing was completed during the month of February. Corporal Mike Simons was promoted to Patrol Division Sergeant Feb. 23. Deputies Scott DeHaven and Matt Long were promoted to Patrol Division Corporals Feb. 27. Deputy Caleb Jennings, who previously served in both the jail and courthouse division, is currently in field deputy training to fill an open road patrol position. Testing for the remaining open patrol position will begin on March 21. According to Bond, that testing will fill the current staffing for the office.
