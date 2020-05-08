Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced May 5 the first Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act payments to local governments have been processed. The money was expected to be available to local governments by May 6. There were 106 local governments that submitted complete certification forms and have had their payments processed, totaling almost $468 million. Pettis County was notified on Wednesday of its roughly $5 million payment totaling, according to Presiding Commissioner David Dick.
Dick signed the required forms to accept the fund disbursement from the state to the county via the State Treasurer’s Office. Those documents were notarized by Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada. On Wednesday, Pettis County Auditor Kim Lyne received notice the funds were in the process of being electronically deposited.
“The county will keep the funds segregated from all other funds that the county holds and keep it as simple as possible to audit, disburse as well as track the funds expended,” Dick explained via email. “Unused funds must be returned to the State Treasurer. Funds are subject to state and federal review processes and may be deemed to be unacceptable expenses and must be refunded to the county upon that determination.”
According to Dick, the coronavirus relief bill states payments from the fund may only be used to cover necessary expenditures incurred due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The debts must be incurred from March 1 to Dec. 30.
Pettis County has received guidance documents from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Missouri State Treasurer’s Office, and the Missouri Association of Counties General Counsel, Dick explained.
Dick along with Western Commissioner Jim Marcum, Eastern Commissioner Israel Baeza, Pettis County Auditor Beverly Dillion, Lyne and Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer met last week and this week to “establish the process that will be used to accept applications for the funds, what will be needed to be able to track these disbursements via audit, and if they meet the set forth criteria as outlined in the working documents,” Dick said.
The process to allocate the funds has been discussed but not finalized. The Pettis County Commission is the governing body that will approve the funds to be allocated.
“The county controls the funds through the process defined by the State of Missouri,” Dick explained. “The population break for direct funding was 500,000 residents so only St. Louis City and Jackson County met that threshold.
“The cities in the county do not automatically qualify and must apply to receive funding for those expenses that qualify,” Dick explained. “Other groups are eligible to apply. The funds cannot be used to cover expenses by any entity that have been submitted to FEMA/SEMA for reimbursement.”
Fitzpatrick noted the process for disbursing the funding is in the hands of the counties.
“The top priority of the working group has always been to work with Gov. (Mike) Parson to get CARES Act money distributed to Missouri’s local governments as efficiently as possible,” Fitzpatrick said in a news release. “Now our counties must work with cities and other political subdivisions to ensure that this money reaches those on the front lines — our health departments, health care workers, and first responders — to ensure they have the necessary resources to adequately respond to COVID-19.”
According to information provided by Parson’s office, under the CARES Act, Missouri received approximately $2.4 billion in federal funding, including nearly $173.5 million for St. Louis County and $122.7 million for Jackson County.
