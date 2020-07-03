As the election cycles are slowly beginning to get back to normal, the Pettis County Pachyderm Club has begun hosting its annual candidate forums beginning with the Pettis County treasurer candidates Friday afternoon.
Vlad Warsawski has challenged incumbent Kim Lyne, both Republicans, for the treasurer’s seat.
Warsawski is a member of the Young Republicans Club, works at the Pettis County Clerk's Office as the Election Administrator and serves as a youth leader at his local church. He also works as an independent contractor for a financial company and studies accounting.
“I am Christian, I am conservative and I am Republican in that order,” Warsawski said in his opening remarks. “We have some big decisions this year to make for not only the primaries but also for the presidential election and general. I would appreciate your guys’ votes and remember, if it doesn’t make any dollars it won’t make any cents either.”
Lyne has served as the Pettis County Treasurer for eight years. She previously served on the La Monte City Council, on the La Monte Board of Education, and on the United Way of Pettis County board and finance committee. Currently, Lyne is a Missouri County Treasurer’s Association board member and on the association’s legislative committee, the Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri board treasurer, the Pettis County Pachyderm Club vice president and Pettis County Republican Women vice president.
“Being an elected official makes me believe that community involvement is very important,” Lyne said in her opening remarks.
Lyne explained she implemented Positive Pay for the county’s checks for fraud protection as well as putting ACH filters in place. She also changed the office’s practices from handwritten to computer-generated reports and computer-generated receipts and is creating an unclaimed property list and portal for the county.
“I have numerous hours searching for a couple pennies which to some people may not seem like a big, important thing,” Lyne said. “To me, every single penny is the citizens’ and we need to make sure that every penny is accounted for.”
Both were asked how they would propose ideas to spend money more efficiently to the county commissioners. Warsawski said he would do thorough research and provide charts and graphs for the commissioners to have visuals on the proposition.
Lyne explained she talks daily to the commission about saving money and spending it more wisely. She said you have to have the paperwork to back it up and just approach them face to face.
The candidates were also asked what financial problems they believe the county is facing and what they would do to help solve the problems. Both candidates said the pandemic is the biggest threat although recent tax numbers have not decreased; the concern is for the following months. Lyne said the county has a reserve but it is yet to be determined what the hardship might be.
“If there are any problems I would definitely talk to the commissioners and see how we can fix them,” Warsawski answered. “Whether there’s maybe extra expenses where we’d be able to cut.”
Warsawski said he would also look at purchases and do more research to find better deals or vendors. He also would find ways to be efficient and timely in making decisions with transparency.
Warsawski was asked what he would change if elected. He replied he would like to talk to the state treasurer and area treasurers to see if there is anything those departments are doing that could be implemented in Pettis County.
He was also asked if he considered running for other offices, which he said he had. He ultimately decided to run for treasurer to implement his skills, language skills, financial background and studies in the office.
The same question asked why Warsawski waited until the last day to file for candidacy, which he said was a campaign tactic as most people either sign up on the first or last day of filing. He was also asked if he lost the election if he would run for the County Clerk’s position to which Warsawski replied, “no.”
Both candidates were asked about the county’s bi-weekly payroll cycle and the county paying bills on the 5, 15, and 25 of each month. Both were supportive of both subjects and neither would change them. Lyne advised two additional days for paying bills would be added to utilize COVID-19 relief funds the county received from the federal government until the funds were expensed.
