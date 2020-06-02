Voters in Pettis County passed three propositions relating to infrastructure on Tuesday during the Pettis County municipal election.
Pettis County voters were asked to continue the half-cent tax for five years for the purpose of improving and maintaining county roads and for street, sewer, water and stormwater projects in municipalities located within Pettis County. The measure passed by 65.70% (2,195 votes) to 34.30% (1,146), according to unofficial results from the Pettis County Clerk’s Office.
Pettis County Presiding Commissioner David Dick said he was grateful and thankful for the support and confidence the voters have in the work being done.
“I am glad that it passed by a significant margin,” Dick told the Democrat via text. “I believe it shows a continued trust for the work being done.
“Last year’s hard winter and wet spring took a toll so it is impressive that the voters have faith in the progress we are making,” Dick added. “I want to say thank you upfront and we will continue to move forward on bridge projects and road work.”
Passage of the half-cent measure will extend the county sales tax currently in place for a period of five years until Sept. 30, 2025.
Pettis County has approximately 867 miles of road to maintain including 686 miles of gravel, 144 miles of asphalt, 70 miles of chip and seal and 11 miles of concrete.
Western Commissioner Jim Marcum and Eastern Commissioner Israel Baeza also thanked the voters for their support.
“I am very humbled and thankful for the trust of the Pettis County taxpayers,” Baeza said via text. “This funding will give us the ability to build off our past success and continue our infrastructure improvements all around our county and our municipalities.
“Our desire is to leave Pettis County better than it was given to us,” he continued. “The passage of this extension is a huge victory in the right direction.”
The existing tax was first passed in 2000, meaning there will be no tax increase to voters.
“It is great to see that the voters in Pettis County believe in what we are doing,” Marcum said via text. “Having a wet winter and spring has taken a toll on our roads.
“With the COVID-19 scare it has been difficult keeping people safe but we have managed to succeed,” he added. “Thanks to all the voters for the trust.”
Voters in the Village of Hughesville were asked to consider a proposition calling for a $0.30 tax levy on $100 valuation for general municipal purposes for four years in the Village of Hughesville. The measure passed with 31 yes votes (70.45%) and 12 no votes (29.55%).
La Monte voters were asked to consider a proposition allowing the city to issue its combined water and sewer system revenue bonds in an amount not to exceed $2 million to acquire, construct, renovate and improve its combined water and sewer system. Proposed work includes the renovation and improvement of the sewer system to assure compliance with Missouri Department of Natural Resources regulations and the city’s operating permit.
Voters in La Monte passed the proposal with the largest majority of the three proposals. Ninety-nine voters (82.50%) voted in favor of the measure with 21 voters casting a no vote (17.50%).
