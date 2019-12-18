Pettis County has been awarded $8.3 million to construct a new interchange on U.S. Route 65 near the Sedalia Rail Industrial Park.
Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday that 20 transportation projects will receive $50 million under his transportation cost-share program. Pettis County received the highest funding award of the 20 projects and commissioners told the Democrat it is the largest project the county has taken on.
“This is an exciting opportunity for Missouri to turn infrastructure investments into workforce investments,” Parson said in a news release. “The number of applications shows that these partnerships are not only of great interest but of great benefit to Missourians. It also highlights that many unfunded transportation needs remain in our state.”
The new interchange overpass will be about a half-mile north of the U.S. Route 65 and state Route HH/state Route H intersection. Branching off of that overpass, a new east-west road will be constructed between Route H and Route HH. On the east side of U.S. 65, the new road will connect to Cedar Road, an existing north-south road running along the east side of Nucor that will be widened up to the point where it connects with Griessen Road. The intersection of H and HH crossing U.S. 65 will close.
The commissioners said the plan is cost-effective because it utilizes existing infrastructure and only crosses a few small creeks.
The idea is for the new and expanded roads to be used as a truck route, shifting industrial truck traffic from U.S. 65 to allow safer travel for regular vehicles.
Pettis County Presiding Commissioner David Dick said the program required the submitted projects to be focused on economic development and/or public safety and he said the U.S. 65 interchange incorporates both.
“You combine this with the rail, it really puts into play what an industrial park could be out there east of Nucor and in that area,” Dick said. “Probably one of the bigger things is public safety. That intersection at HH and H, it’s just not safe. You can’t get tractor trailers through there, it’s just not wide enough. A stop light stops traffic, this is to keep traffic moving but let vehicles enter and exit safely — that’s what it’ll do by moving that intersection to the north.”
Dick noted that the HH and H intersection at U.S. 65 is unsafe and one that has been on MoDOT’s radar for a while as one that needs improvement. He said the new interchange will help solve that problem, too.
Marcum said the interchange will also offer a safer route for drivers headed toward Beaman and Clifton City instead of having to pull out on U.S. 65.
Marcum and Dick said hundreds of trucks are already traveling daily through Sedalia and Pettis County for various industrial facilities, the quarry and agriculture operations and a few hundred more will be added once Nucor is operational.
“We’ve needed a truck route,” Marcum said. “We’re trying to develop a truck route to keep the big trucks from going in the middle of 50 Highway. Eventually it might tie on somewhere else, but this is the initial start.”
During the 2019 legislative session, the Missouri General Assembly appropriated $50 million to create the governor’s cost-share program, which provides financial assistance for public road and bridge projects. The program matches up to 50% of the construction contract costs.
According to a news release, the Missouri Departments of Transportation and Economic Development selected the projects with the goal of building partnerships with local entities to deliver road and bridge projects that have the greatest economic benefit to the state. There were 48 applications reviewed by a committee.
The selected projects will be presented to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for approval in January.
Since the selected projects had to be related to economic development, the Pettis County Commission and Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County Executive Director Jessica Craig looked at the number of new jobs and capital investments from recent years as well as the existing long-term companies that could benefit from additional infrastructure in the area.
“One of the major drivers for locating new facilities is access to infrastructure,” Craig said. “That means water, sewer, rail, natural gas, broadband and also highway infrastructure is key to that. To have more capacity to grow our road infrastructure means companies will have better ability to move products both in and out.
“It’s exciting, it’s exciting for our community and the entire county and it shows we are a community that continues to grow and supports that growth,” she added. “I’m very excited for it to come to fruition.”
Pettis County is responsible for the remainder of the $16.2 million project. Dick and Marcum said they are looking at other possible funding sources, but the most likely option is for the county to either use a bond or a low-interest loan from MoDOT. Dick said the county is in a “good position” to bond a project if needed. Marcum said the commission will be talking to other state and local programs that had expressed interest in contributing to the project.
The next steps will be for the commission to hire an engineer to create detailed plans for the project that must be approved by MoDOT, to secure the remaining funding and to purchase land. The commission will also go through various environmental studies and other requirements to receive the funding, something Dick said they are familiar with as they must meet those same requirements every time they work on a county bridge.
The exact timeline is unclear but Marcum said it will be a multi-year project that citizens won’t see completed for several years.
“We worry about traffic safety in Sedalia. We’re not trying to make bypasses, we’re trying to make truck routes,” Marcum said. “We’re looking for industry to grow in Pettis County and this could be a wonderful help to what’s going on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.