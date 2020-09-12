4A_ShelterDedication.jpg

The Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department announced the new Sedalia Lions Club Shelter at Katy Park was dedicated Wednesday, Sept. 9. Pictured are members of the Lions Club, the Sedalia Park Board and Parks and Rec Director Amy Epple.

The Lions Club originally installed the first shelter in 1986, one of the first amenities at Katy Park. Last year, the Lions Club set out to once again partner with Parks and Rec by replacing the old shelter with a new and improved Lions Club Shelter. Shelter No. 1 was completed this summer. “We are excited for all the reunions and gathering that will be made under this shelter for years to come,” a Parks and Rec news release states.

 Photo courtesy of Sedalia Parks and Recreation

