Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft visited the Pettis County Clerk’s Office last week to visit with staff. Ashcroft, the state’s chief election official, is visiting county clerks around the state to discuss various election topics and ask for input and feedback about their work. From left, Pettis County Eastern Commissioner Israel Baeza, Election Clerk Merari Pena, Chief Deputy Clerk Lindsey Moon, Ashcroft, Election Clerk Magaly Pena, Election Clerk Vlad Warsawski, and Pettis County Presiding Commissioner David Dick.

 Photo courtesy of Secretary of State’s Office

