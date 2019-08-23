This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Aug. 21
9:04 p.m.: Officers responded to the 400th block of West Seventh Street for the report of a theft. The reporting party was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, Tramadol, Hydrocodone, marijuana packaged for sales, and drug paraphernalia. Teresa A. Capraro, 59, of the 400 block of West Seventh Street was arrested for delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 22
6:42 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business on the 1800 block of South Limit Avenue in reference to a domestic assault. The caller stated an individual known by them had thrown a milk carton at them. The suspect admitted to throwing the carton. Heather M. Miller, 41, of the 300 block of West Seventh Street was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault.
7:56 p.m.: Officers responded to the 600 block of Wilkerson Street in reference to a possible disturbance. It was discovered that the disturbance was between two individuals. There were no apparent injuries and officers were unable to determine a primary physical aggressor. One involved subject was intoxicated. Gage A. Fancher, 19, of the 600 block of Wilkerson Street, was arrested for minor in possession of alcohol.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Aug. 22
11:28 p.m.: Ronald R. Cox, 40, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
