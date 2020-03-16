This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
March 13
7:23 p.m.: Officers responded to the 800 block of East Fourth Street for a domestic disturbance. Officers made contact with both parties involved and a primary physical aggressor was determined through an investigation. Both parties involved had minor injuries. Christopher A. R. Wilke, 34, of the 800 block of East Fourth Street, was arrested for felony third-degree domestic assault.
March 14
10:55 p.m.: An officer conducted an investigative stop on West Main Street near North Ohio Avenue since the vehicle had stopped at a green light. It was determined the driver was intoxicated. Loyd L. Green, 39, of Sweet Springs, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and transported to the Sedalia Police Department where he provided a breath sample that showed his blood alcohol content was above .08. He was then transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was booked.
March 15
12:47 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of South Limit Avenue for speeding. A strong odor of alcoholic beverages could be smelled in the vehicle. The driver was asked to step out and complete standard field sobriety tests, which he did poorly. Gregory T. Wilson, 38, of the 1600 block of South Carr Avenue, was arrested and transported to the Sedalia Police Department where he provided a breath sample higher than .08. He was taken to the Pettis County Jail where he was booked and released pending the filing of state charges of driving while intoxicated, exceeding the speed limit and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
1:36 a.m.: A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle with no license plate lights at the intersection of West Broadway Avenue and South Quincy Avenue. The officer noticed the odor of intoxicants on the drivers breath. During the investigation it was discovered the driver had a suspended license and was intoxicated. Shane C. Hines, 23, of Sweet Springs, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and driving while suspended. He was taken to the Sedalia Police Department where he provided a breath sample that showed his blood alcohol content was above .08. He was transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was booked and released.
1:42 a.m.: Officers conducted a subject check at a parking lot in the 3500 block of West Broadway Boulevard. During the search of the subject, drugs were located in his hand and the subject fled on foot. After he was caught he continued to resist arrest and attempted to destroy the drugs. Glen M. Naylor, 40, of the 2300 block of West First Street, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, felony tampering with physical evidence and felony resisting arrest.
10:21 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 800 block of East Fourth Street in reference to the report of a violation of a protection order and property damage. The suspect was messaging the individual through Facebook messenger. The suspect was located and Eric S. Koons, 30, of the 1400 block of East Broadway Boulevard, was arrested for violating a protection order and second-degree property damage.
7:11 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1300 block of South Osage Avenue and spoke to an individual involved. It was discovered a male suspect had assaulted another individual. James L. Farnsworth, 39, of the 1300 block of Osage Avenue, was arrested for felony third-degree assault.
Incidents
March 14
6:52 a.m.: An officer responded to a burglary which took place on Brianna Boulevard. Items were stolen out of a residence while the resident was away valued at $1,298.99. The investigation was ongoing at the time of the report.
7:40 a.m.: An officer responded to a business in the 3800 block of South Limit Avenue in regards to a report of shoplifting which had occurred the prior night at approximately 6:30 p.m. The suspect stole merchandise valued at $719.97. The investigation was still ongoing at the time of the report.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
March 14
12:21 a.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Clinton Road and James Road. The driver Jason S. Klein was placed under arrest and he resisted deputies. During a search of his person a large amount of a crystal substance was located which field tested positive for methamphetamine. Charges of second-degree trafficking a controlled substance, second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, traffic charges, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance are being requested.
March 15
1:52 a.m.: Deputies were advised of an intoxicated female leaving the Pettis County Jail with a 4-year-old in the backseat and taking the vehicle without permission. Deputies located the vehicle shortly after and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Third Street and U.S. Route 65. Lesley A. Wilson, of Sedalia, was arrested under the suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child. The child and vehicle were released back to the mother.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
March 13
6:37 p.m.: Mark C. Wilkinson, 58, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for driving while intoxicated and cutting in on an overtaken vehicle.
March 14
1:38 a.m: Thomas A. Sprenz, 31, of Kansas City, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated, speeding and failure to drive in the right lane.
2:06 a.m.: Christopher L. Harris, 38, of Holden, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated, speeding and following too close.
6:41 p.m.: Colton D. Richardson, 23 ,of Chilhowee, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated and speeding.
10:11 p.m.: Douglas P. Bailey, 31, of Preston, was arrested in Benton County for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a firearm.
March 15
7:20 p.m.: Jonathan R. Clements, 23, of Miami, was arrested in Saline County for felony possession of a controlled substance.
8:19 p.m.: Jason L. Taylor, 45, of Kansas City, was arrested in Johnson County for a felony Johnson County warrant, misdemeanor Lee’s Summit warrant, unlawful possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, failure to register as a sex offender and driving while intoxicated.
9:59 p.m.: Shaquille S. Williams, 26, of Nebraska, was arrested in Henry County for speeding, careless and imprudent driving, resisting arrest by fleeing, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
