This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Sept. 10
6:46 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1100 block of South Harding Avenue for a theft. The victim said the suspect had left the day before with a bag of clothing. The victim later noticed several items of clothing missing. The suspect, Jerrad T. Gilpin, 26, was later located and arrested for stealing.
8:04 p.m.: Officers responded to a trespassing call in the 900 block of West 14th Street. Officers located the suspect who refused to leave the residence. The suspect was placed under arrest, but resisted and assaulted a police officer resulting in minor injuries. Leah F. Ferolito, 35, of the 1400 block of Ohio Avenue, was arrested for first-degree trespassing, resisting arrest, and felony third-degree assault.
9:42 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1400 block of East Seventh Street in reference to a trespassing complaint. It was discovered the subject approached the residence to speak with the victims. They did not wish to speak with him and did not answer the door. The suspect began banging on windows and doors while threatening the victims. The suspect was later located and arrested. Chiron B. Webb, 28, of the 200 block of West Morgan Street, was arrested for harassment to frighten or disturb another person and first-degree trespassing.
Incidents
Sept. 9
2:05 a.m.: A subject reported their motorcycle stolen from the 500 block of East 10th Street. The motorcycle is a red Kawasaki Z125 Pro and is valued at $2,900.
11:05 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1100 block of East 13th Street for a burglary. The victim reported their residence had been broken into between Aug. 19 and that day. Items were scattered throughout the residence, there was damage to the ceiling in one room, and the plastic in the back door window was removed. A second victim reported multiple items had been taken from the residence, including a speaker, 9mm and 40 caliber reloaded ammunition, an Xbox 360, games, an action figure, some black powder, and various hand tools.
8:39 p.m.: Officers responded to a stolen vehicle report at a business on the 700 block of East Broadway Boulevard. The vehicle was found in the same parking lot with damage but no signs of being stolen. It was determined the vehicle had rolled away and hit a light pole in the parking lot.
