For state Rep. Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia, the 2020 legislative session beginning Wednesday, Jan. 8 will be a milestone.
2020 marks the second year Pollitt has served, having been elected to his first term in November 2018. Pollitt told the Democrat in late December there have been a larger number of bills pre-filed in Jefferson City for the upcoming session than last year.
“Last session of the 163 members in the House, 63 of us were new members so the likelihood of us filing a lot of legislation didn’t happen,” Pollitt said. “Now this year, people who are starting their second year have filed some bills so that is probably the reason for the increase in the number that have been pre-filled.”
Major topics, according to Pollitt, are the prescription drug monitoring program that has been discussed in previous sessions. Pollitt referred to a Dec. 21 Democrat article about Pettis County joining the St. Louis Health Department prescription drug monitoring program, “which those quoted in the article believe is helping in the county.”
The House passed a prescription drug monitoring bill in 2019 which died in the Senate.
“There is a lot of controversy over that,” Pollitt noted. “We are the only state in the Union that has yet to pass legislation on this.”
Pollitt said he feels the topic of gun violence in Kansas City and St. Louis may be a cause of discussion if it is allowed to be brought to the floor by House leadership. Pollitt said he does not believe House leadership will be open to any discussions about gun control adding, “if that is what the gist of the discussion becomes about I don’t think leadership or I will be open to that.”
“The bigger issue to me is why does any young man or woman decide to pick up a gun and kill multiple people,” Pollitt continued. “The issue comes back to family structure and the fact that too many of our family structures are broken. I believe more lives are lost through abortion and automobile accidents than through gun violence and no one is talking about getting rid of automobiles.
“So yes, do we want to keep guns away from violent felons in this state, yes, but we shouldn’t infringe on the rights of the law-abiding citizen to own a gun and protect themselves or their family or the fact that maybe they just want to be a hunter or a collector,” he added. “As a gun owner, there are responsibilities for you and your family members to know how to use that gun responsibly but the rights of the law-abiding citizens in this state should not be infringed upon.”
To that end, Pollitt noted mental health issues receive the third largest funding allocations in the state, commenting it is “not enough and I don’t know that it can ever be enough.”
As a former educator and retired superintendent of the Sedalia School District 200, Pollitt said education continues to be one of his primary focuses. He is hoping to submit at least two bills as either the sponsor or co-sponsor for consideration regarding educational reform in the upcoming session.
Pollitt listed initiative petitions as another area of discussion. Pollitt explained the nation and state are founded on a representative form of government.
“I believe that in order to amend the Constitution there must be a higher threshold than a simple majority,” he said. “It should take at least two-thirds of the people to be in favor of any such amendment.”
Vaping regulations, sports-betting and gaming, tort reform and the taxing of internet sales are also issues Pollitt feels will be topics of discussion during the 2020 session.
The Democrat will publish articles with Pettis County’s other state legislators in upcoming editions prior to the start of the 2020 legislative session.
