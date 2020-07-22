With only two weeks left in the season, the remainder of the girls softball programs played on Sedalia Parks and Recreation fields have been canceled due to two positive tests of COVID-19 in individuals associated with the program.
The league is under the guidance of a group of parents and community members who volunteer their time and services, according to Amy Epple, director of the Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department. On Tuesday, Epple confirmed the reports of two positive cases within the program.
According to Epple, the teams involved in the summer program play their games on the department’s fields for 15% of the normal field fee. Prior to 2019, there was no charge for outside organizations that are nonprofit, have a 501(c)3 and allow anyone to play with no tryouts or cuts. Organizations that meet those requirements must follow Parks and Rec guidelines and rules to receive the 85% discount.
“It is true that there were two positive cases of COVID-19 within their organization,” Epple said via email. “As soon as Girls Softball President Randy Goodman found out he notified me.
“During discussion it was confirmed that two guidelines were not being met by parents and players: no shaking hands after the games and if you are feeling ill or have a pending COVID-19 test stay home until you receive word that it is positive,” Epple noted. “Unfortunately, those were not followed and the decision was made with Randy and myself to cancel the remainder of their season for there was less than two weeks left.”
According to Pettis County Health Administrator JoAnn Martin, children are testing positive for COVID-19 in Pettis County. Martin said the youngest individual to test positive in Pettis County is a 3-month-old.
“Obviously, parents and others who live in the household can bring the disease home,” Martin said.
Martin provided the Democrat with a set of data from July 21. A total of 483 residents of Pettis County from birth to age 18 have been tested. Of those tested in that age group, 15.58% have tested positive for COVID-19, making it one of the highest age groups with positive test results. By comparison, individuals 70 and older were given 859 tests. Of those, 9.79% tested positive.
Martin explained positive tests have been reported throughout Pettis County. She stressed the need for individuals to maintain social distancing including remaining 6 feet apart when in public, wearing face masks and the need to wash hands frequently as well as using hand sanitizer. It is also important to avoid contact with one’s face especially the eyes, mouth and ears. It is equally important to stay home if an individual is not feeling well or is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, something Epple also emphasized.
“It is unfortunate that this happened, we continue to stay in touch with JoAnn Martin to help us continue doing what we believe is best for the community and all who visit Sedalia,” Epple commented. “We remind the public to wash their hands, physical distance, and to stay home if not feeling well or have a test pending until it comes back negative.”
The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) recently issued the following statement as part of the recommendations for high school sports and activities in the fall:
“The physical and psychosocial benefits of education based activity participation are numerous. Students who participate in school activities learn life lessons in an environment that cannot be duplicated. The academic achievements, social and leadership skills, as well as overall mental health are known to be greatly enhanced in students who participate in a school activity compared to those who do not. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in thousands of Missouri students missing out on these life-shaping educational experiences over the past several months.”
The document went on to state the risk of coronavirus transmission will still be present to some degree as school activities begin in August and possibly through the 2020-21 school year.
“Students and their families, along with school personnel must recognize these risks and implement best practices to reasonably mitigate these risks,” the statement reads.
MSHSAA noted participation in school activities is voluntary and every individual will need to evaluate the risk versus the benefits of activity participation.
According to Sedalia School District 200 Superintendent Steve Triplett, "It is our plan to have in-person education on some level; because of that, our students would be eligible to participate in MSHSAA sports and activities this fall. Circumstances may force us to revisit that, but for now that is our plan."
