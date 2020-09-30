The location of roughly 1,200 absentee ballots remains a mystery more than a week after the Pettis County Clerk’s Office delivered them to the United States Postal Service.
Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada said he and two election clerks dropped off about 1,200 absentee ballots at the Post Office around 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, but it appears the Postal Service lost the ballots.
La Strada’s office continued to send out absentee ballots, although in much smaller numbers, as requests came in. As they received some completed ballots over the next few days, La Strada “felt very confident” things were going well for the beginning of General Election voting.
On Friday, his office received dozens of calls from citizens inquiring about when they would receive their absentee ballot. He assured voters the ballots were at the USPS distribution center and should be delivered soon.
Over the weekend, La Strada said he couldn’t stop thinking about all the calls, so he called the Sedalia Post Office and stopped by Monday. La Strada, the bulk mail clerk and the postmaster looked through the post office for the ballots, but found none.
Sedalia is in the USPS Gateway District, so mail is routed through Columbia, and sometimes St. Louis, before ending up at its final destination. Both distribution centers were also unable to find the ballots.
Once La Strada’s office received 50 more phone calls Monday asking about missing ballots, he decided to send the 1,200 ballots again. His staff worked until midnight stuffing envelopes, which were taken to the Post Office yet again Tuesday. La Strada said the ballots were expedited and voters received them Wednesday. He said some voters were already placing their completed ballots in the Pettis County Courthouse dropbox Wednesday afternoon.
“I take pride in our staff, that’s why I took the due diligence to get ballots to voters in an efficient manner,” La Strada said. “We’re still in September, so we have plenty of time and that’s why I wanted to get this done.”
La Strada said this is the first time in his 10 years in office that this problem has occurred. He called the situation “a disappointing issue.”
La Strada said the Postal Service is continuing to search for the missing ballots.
According to La Strada, Pettis County is the only Missouri county to have an issue with missing ballots. Maura Browning, communications director for Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, confirmed that, stating, “as far as we know, it’s an isolated incident.”
Over the last few days, La Strada was in contact with Ashcroft, U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Thomas Hicks, commissioner of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.
“I appreciate the quick work and action of the Pettis County Clerk. I appreciate his reaching out to me and various other people to take a comprehensive look at what had happened with the ballots,” Ashcroft told the Democrat. “For him to quickly come up with a solution to make sure that every Pettis County voter would have the right opportunity to vote and to make sure the solution would stop any Pettis County voter from trying to vote twice.
“I’m not surprised by it because this is the sort of ways that Missouri election authorities work, they get the job done, they do it well. That’s how we’ve had three successful elections under COVID, and we’ll have a fourth with 116 authorities across the state working hard every day.”
Now that voters have their ballots, questions have turned to concern about duplicate voting. La Strada offered a few ways his office is working to prevent that from happening.
First, if the Postal Service finds the ballots, they will not be mailed and will instead be returned to La Strada’s office.
If the ballots end up making it through the mail and into voters’ mailboxes, and those voters try to vote with both ballots, La Strada said only the first affidavit received by his office would be counted.
“Whatever comes to us first, we’ll check it in. If we get a second ballot, we’re No. 1 going to investigate why on earth they voted twice,” La Strada said. “... Absentee ballots are not tabulated yet. They are still in envelopes, and have to be checked that the signatures match, they swore they are who they are. Our nonpartisan team checks that, then they open the envelope, then run the ballot through the tabulator machine.”
For those with new concerns about mail-in voting, La Strada reminded absentee voters they can vote in-person at the Courthouse before the election. Either way, he’s continuing to work with the Postal Service to mail any new requested ballots. He noted some voters, such as disabled people or those who are homebound, need their ballot mailed.
“I never would have thought after serving for 10 years this would happen, but it did happen, but we made sure we’re not disenfranchising our voters,” La Strada said. “If you’re Republican, Democrat, Libertarian, Constitution Party, Green Party, I don’t care. If you requested an absentee ballot, it will be sent to you. If you don’t want to vote through the mail, come to the Courthouse to vote.”
Sedalia citizens who will be unable to visit their polling location on Election Day can absentee vote at the Clerk’s Office on the second floor of the Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
The deadline to request a mailed absentee ballot is Oct. 21. Ballots must be returned to the courthouse by Election Day and can also be dropped off in the dropbox on the Courthouse lawn.
Sedalia voters have until Oct. 7 to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election.
For more information, visit pettisclerk.com or facebook.com/PettisCountyElectionsOffice or call the Clerk’s office at 660-826-5000 ext. 918 or La Strada’s cellphone at 660-281-7767.
