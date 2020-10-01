Nearly 1,200 missing absentee ballots have been found, according to Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada.
La Strada announced Wednesday that about 1,200 voters never received their absentee ballots after his office dropped them off at the Post Office on Monday, Sept. 21. It appeared the United States Postal Service had lost the ballots, so La Strada’s office sent out a second batch of ballots Tuesday, with voters receiving them Wednesday.
Thursday morning, La Strada issued a news release stating the Postal Service had found the ballots. The release states La Strada was notified by St. Louis Regional District Manager Pam Dunaway early Thursday morning. The Postal Service is sorting through the batch of ballots and will be driving them to the clerk’s office later in the day Thursday.
La Strada learned of the error late last week when voters inundated his office with phone calls asking about the status of their mailed absentee ballots. His office had been receiving completed ballots, although they ended up being from batches sent after the initial 1,200 on Monday, so La Strada said he “felt very confident” things were going well for the beginning of General Election voting.
As more calls came in, he contacted the Sedalia Post Office, where he and the postmaster looked through the post office for the ballots, but found none.
Sedalia is in the USPS Gateway District, so mail is routed through Columbia, and sometimes St. Louis, before ending up at its final destination. Both distribution centers were also unable to find the ballots up until Thursday morning.
La Strada said this is the first time in his 10 years in office that this problem has occurred. According to La Strada, Pettis County is the only Missouri county to have an issue with missing ballots. Maura Browning, communications director for Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, confirmed that, stating, “as far as we know, it’s an isolated incident.”
For more information, visit pettisclerk.com or facebook.com/PettisCountyElectionsOffice or call the Clerk’s office at 660-826-5000 ext. 918 or La Strada’s cellphone at 660-281-7767.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.