During a time of a pandemic, social unrest, unemployment and uncertainty about the future, members of different churches are meeting in prayer for the city of Sedalia and the United States.
Mandy Schultz, a member of Liberty Life Center, said she began the prayer group in June when protests began concerning the deputy-involved death of Hannah Fizer, 25. The group, representing members of different area churches, meets for prayer from 8 to 9 a.m. Monday through Saturday on the lawn of the Pettis County Courthouse.
“As we’ve seen throughout the world, there is so much pain and so much suffering going on,” she told the Democrat Tuesday morning. “And we just felt compelled by God to lift up our city and our nation.”
She added several in the group went down to the courthouse during the protests for Fizer and prayed over the area with Liberty Life Pastor Gary Smith.
“We try to keep aware of what’s going on in the community, and be there praying or at home praying if it’s safer,” she noted. “We want to be there for people.”
Schultz said members from Liberty Life and Antioch Fellowship are attending the prayer meetings. On Tuesday, Terri Porter, a member of Encounter Church, was also in attendance.
Porter said she believes there’s a need for prayer.
“That’s going to be our answer here,” she added. “And it’s really the only answer, the country is so divided.”
Schultz added that God has called everyone “to be the light of the world.”
“We can offer love and hope to people too,” she noted. “Instead of just looking at the negative, because there is hope, there’s always hope. When we all gather together people can see that.”
During the prayer services, people passing by the group have stopped and asked for prayer.
“We’ve had people come up, who are just going to the courthouse, to ask for prayer,” Schultz said. “It’s also become an area where we can reach out to the community. We’ve prayed for deputies … and different people who need our support at this time ...”
She said the group usually has six to 10 people attend the prayer service.
Linda Hoover, a member of Antioch Fellowship, said she believes more people are praying due to the problems facing the global community.
“They are getting serious about praying,” she added. “We’re seeing that all over.”
Schultz’s son Isaac Schultz, 15, attended the prayer meeting Tuesday morning. He said no one knows how many tragedies are prevented by prayer.
“We don’t know how many bad situations are prevented because someone prayed,” he noted. “God has called every member of the body to pray. Even if it’s not your specialty.”
Schultz plans to continue the prayer group indefinitely and she welcomes all churches to join the group.
“We are all one church in Sedalia,” she added. “God sees us all the same and He’s called us to pray. There’s such power when we agree in prayer.
“I think as long as our nation is in this turmoil we need to be here every day,” she continued. “Because we need to be here to encourage others and just give us hope. My heart is to see this throughout the entire nation …”
Schultz said in case of rain the prayer group meets at Ozark Coffee Co., 614 S. Ohio Ave. Members are seeking a place to pray indoors this fall and winter. For more information about the prayer group, call Schultz at 660-383-3905.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.