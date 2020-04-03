In times of trouble people often turn to God in prayer, and one Sedalia couple is encouraging everyone to stop and pray for the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wayne and Gayle Lamb along with 30 ministers affiliated with Go the Distance Ministry began a project, “A Call to Pray for America,” Thursday. They are requesting people across America stop what they are doing and pray each day at 3 p.m. CDT.
“The other morning, I was reading my Bible and was praying and God impressed on me that ‘you need to pray for the nation,’” Lamb said by phone Friday. “I thought He meant just me, but then He let me know “I don’t mean just you, I mean the nation needs to (pray) as one voice.”
Lamb added the first thing he did was contact the ministers from the Go the Distance radio program.
“We have about 30 pastors that get on the air …,” he noted. “So, we called every pastor and emailed them. I had 10 things I felt like we needed to pray for so I listed them.”
Lamb said his list includes:
•To pray against the coronavirus and the spirit of fear.
•To pray for state and national leaders.
•To pray everyone draws closer to God.
•To pray for strength for pastors and families.
•To pray for the older and more susceptible people
•To pray for repentance and revival in America.
• To pray for all Christians to show strength and hope.
• To pray everyone continues in prayer until the U.S. has victory.
After Lamb contacted the pastors he began sending emails to Franklin Graham (the Rev. Billy Graham’s son), news personalities, and also to President Donald Trump at the White House.
“All we have to do is get the right one and it will go viral as soon as it hits the right person,” Lamb added. “I don’t know anything about Facebook or nothing about (Twitter). So, I’m having a little more trouble getting it out, but these people I’m talking to aren’t.”
He said one person he talked to said he would share the prayer call with his readers in South Africa. On Thursday, Lamb also talked with a stockbroker from Phoenix, Arizona, who said he would share the message in his area.
As of Friday afternoon ministries in Jefferson City, Kansas City and Branson were also joining in the call to prayer.
Lamb added he is asking people to pray God will deliver everyone from the pandemic and bring revival back to America.
“Almost every hardship that comes, there’s usually a revival after that,” he noted. “And this is a tough one here. My goal is to keep praying until the virus ends.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/gothedistanceradioministry or www.gothedistanceradioministry.org.
