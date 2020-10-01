Sedalians have probably seen the walls going up on the Heckart Community Center recently, and there will be more to see soon.
“We’re doing the building erection as you can see, and the plumbers there are doing the underground utilities that’s for the actual building itself,” explained PARIC Corporation General Manager Dan Close. “Then the site utility work is going on as well...It looks like we’ve made a lot of progress, but there’s obviously lots left to do. All of the interior work, there’s a lot of it. There’s a lot of parts and pieces.”
Residents driving by the construction site, located at the previous location of Jennie Jaynes Stadium, can see the metal frame for a multipurpose gymnasium with three high school-sized basketball courts and a walking track overlooking the courts.
“So what you have here is an engineered building which is just your steel, so once again, it’s pre-engineered,” Close explained. “Everything is already pre-set by the time it comes out, so they built all the roof structures on the ground, put your columns up, put the roof structures up and then there you have it. Within just a couple of weeks, it went from you guys driving by and seeing absolutely nothing to what everyone’s going to see is what the finished building, size-wise anyway, will look like.”
Another noticeable addition to the site is the large grey building that will hold the aquatics center, including an eight-lane swimming pool, a diving well, a hot top, a leisure pool, a kids section and a lazy river. Another fun addition will be a “rain cloud.”
“The rain cloud is this cloud that we hang from the ceiling,” Parks and Recreation Director Amy Epple explained. “Water comes from it and it makes kind of like a storm.”
The aquatic center’s windows were measured this week and are set to be on-site around the first of November. PARIC is working on getting as much as done as it can before KC Gunite, the pool contractor, begins its work Oct. 14.
“The next big task for us is before they (KC Gunite) start digging these pools, we’re going to want to get any HVAC equipment, any painting in that and that needs to get done,” Close said. “We want to get all of the high stuff done. It’s going to get a lot more complicated once we get holes dug in here. Not only that, but the pool guy’s going to be in here for the next 16 months or so. So to not interfere with one another, we try to get as much done up high as we can.”
Other smaller individual spaces still need to be put up and connected, including the welcoming area, foyers, offices, party rooms, the Senior Center, community rooms, kitchen, restrooms and an indoor playground.
Close said workers were trying to get as much done as possible while the weather is still nice.
“We’ve been blessed with some really good weather lately,” he said. “We had some pretty rough weather over the summer with all the rain, but we were fortunate to be able to get all of the foundations in so that we could keep the schedule for getting the buildings put up.”
Epple said the project is on schedule and under budget. Sedalia Parks and Recreation staff are still “very busy” and are working daily on the center. Epple said staff has been working on things like going through billing and contracts, the indoor and outdoor playgrounds, furniture, light poles, policies, and hosting meetings with involved parties.
“There’s still a lot of things that we’re working on,” Epple said. “We’re starting to work on the bids for the Senior Center equipment that we’re still going to need...Just finalizing the paint colors and everything too. We’re still really busy on getting things done.”
The Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department has been sharing videos of the site’s progress on its Facebook page. The camera will be moved inside the pool soon so community members can see its progress.
For more information, contact the Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department at 660-826-4930 or visit www.sedaliaparks.com/heckart-community-center.
