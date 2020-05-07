Stone Laser Imaging’s Project Face Shield was nearing 5,000 shields Wednesday, and owner Harry Hoffert said the effort wouldn’t be possible without community support.
The business located in downtown Sedalia has received donations from individuals and local businesses in the effort to create face shields, which act as protection against the COVID-19 virus. Volunteers have also stepped in to help create the face shields. Hoffert said when the pandemic’s stay-at-home orders were issued for Missouri, his business was also affected.
“As soon as they canceled school, we knew we were going to have to shut down,” he explained.
Stone Laser specializes in laser engravings for schools, sports and park events. After the shutdown, the business found it had no orders.
“We haven’t had a check come in since March,” Hoffert said. “But, we decided we were going to rearrange the shop, add some new products and then we started seeing the things on the news about the shortages of (face shields).”
Hoffert began to research online and realized people often ordered and paid for face shields, but didn’t receive them for weeks. He knew there had to be a better way to help the community.
“I’ve got a lot of businesses we partner with on a lot of community events, and I just reached out to them,” he noted.
He told the businesses he would donate time along with his employees and area students to create the shields if they could help with the cost of the materials. He added Stone Laser also would pay for the machines and run them.
Once the shields were created, the first donations were given to area first responders, Hoffert said. Donations then moved on to nursing homes, Bothwell Regional Health Center, Fitzgibbon Hospital, urgent care centers, the Pettis County Health Center, health care providers in Kansas City and even to salons and barbershops.
Hoffert takes no credit for the project’s success.
“It’s all been the community coming together,” he added. “I just had an idea.”
Don and Rini Goodman with Auto Glass Express researched the cost of material for Hoffert and A&B Auto Trim Inc. donated elastic while Advance Building Supply donated material for the foam.
Don Prevost, of Columbia, stepped in to provide a machine to help with the punch press for the project.
“He’s probably cut 2,000 (face shields) for us,” Hoffert noted.
Volunteers include Stone Laser employees John Wilbanks and Josh Johnson. Student volunteers include Alexis VanBrocklin, Mason Harding and Harrison Needy, all of Green Ridge High School, and Ian Wallen, a student at Missouri State University. Melissa Johnson, a teacher from Parkview Elementary School, also helped cut foam.
“It’s not super hard to put them together,” Wallen said Wednesday at Stone Laser. “But it definitely feels good to help people.”
VanBrocklin, who was helping Wallen assemble shields, agreed.
“He’s from Sedalia too, so we’re both Sedalia raised,” she noted. “It feels good to give back to the community that kind of raised us. We are taking care of the people who are taking care of us.”
Johnson, a Stone Laser employee, is actually laid off but is donating his time for the project.
“I love helping the community, we all do here,” he said. “My mother was a nurse, I have a lot of respect for the health care community. I feel like we’re doing a good thing here.”
Hoffert added it was “amazing” how many people combined their resources to get the project up and running.
“It makes you feel humble,” he said. “To where you’re like, man there’s a lot of people who wanted to come together to try to help … It makes you feel good to live in Sedalia and Pettis County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.