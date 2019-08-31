Once thought to be a safer alternative to cigarettes and tobacco use, numerous health-related concerns are being reported with the use of e-cigarettes and “vaping.”
On Aug. 20, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued a health advisory to providers and partners regarding severe lung disease associated with vaping.
According to a news release, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports there have now been 193 potential cases of severe lung illness associated with vaping in 22 states from June 28-Aug.20. The CDC is assisting several states in investigations of clusters of pulmonary illnesses linked to e-cigarette product use, or “vaping,” primarily among adolescents and young adults.
The Sedalia School District 200 and State Fair Community College are smoke- and tobacco-free campuses. Both have policies in place to prohibit the use of such products.
“The use of these products is very much a concern,” Sedalia 200 Superintendent Steve Triplett said. “Research shows the use of these products are hazardous to all individuals, not just young people. We try to teach our kids not just reading and science and math but life skills – how to take care of their bodies and minds.”
According to Smith-Cotton High School Principal Wade Norton, the use of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, is discussed with students.
“During ROAR (Reach Out and Reconnect) seminar we talk about the dangers of tobacco use,” Norton said. “It is also addressed in our health classes.”
With a wide age span among its student body, SFCC has adopted Policy 5250 in regard to maintaining a tobacco-free campus:
“It is the intent of SFCC to emphasize voluntary compliance with Policy 5250, Tobacco Free Campus. Therefore the College will provide ongoing educational opportunities to support the Tobacco-Free Campus Policy for all who use SFCC facilities. The term “tobacco products” shall include, but not be limited to; unlit cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, e-cigarettes, hookah and other such smoking-related substances and products as the college chooses to prohibit.”
SFCC President Dr. Joanna Anderson said college administrators have had few conversations about the matter because there “really isn’t a presence of tobacco products on campus.”
“Of course we are concerned about the use of tobacco products,” Anderson said. “But we really have not had a health issue on campus because our students are aware of our policy.”
Anderson did note as she is walking to and from various events on campus she rarely sees individuals using tobacco products. On occasions when it does occur, Anderson said she believes those using tobacco products are visitors who are not aware of the college’s policy.
On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported the death of a patient who contracted a serious lung illness after vaping. It is being considered the first death in the United States linked to e-cigarette usage, according to the DHSS release.
“While some cases in each of the 22 states are similar and appear to be linked to e-cigarette product use, more information is needed to determine what is causing the illnesses,” DHSS states. “Even though no recent severe lung disease associated with vaping has been confirmed in Missouri to date, the Missouri Poison Center has received over 600 calls with various complaints related to e-cigarettes over the last 10 years, and has managed over 30 cases with breathing difficulties associated with vaping over the last five years.
“Patients presented with cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, and fatigue, which became worse over days or weeks before hospital admission,” the release continues. “According to the CDC, in many cases, patients have acknowledged to health care personnel recent use of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-containing products. However, no specific product has been identified in all cases, nor has any product been conclusively linked to illnesses. Even though cases appear similar, it is not clear if these cases have a common cause or if they are different diseases with similar symptoms.”
According to Missouri DHSS Director Dr. Randall Williams, the state is engaged with the CDC and other state health departments throughout the U.S. and is monitoring the recent trend of severe acute pulmonary disease associated with e-cigarettes.
“In an abundance of caution, we want to share this information with not only providers but also the general public, even though at this time, it is unclear what the etiology of the disease is in these affected patients,” Randall said in a statement.
Missouri DHSS recommends:
• Any person, particularly young people, experiencing unexplained chest pain or difficulty breathing after vaping in the days or weeks prior to their symptom onset should seek medical attention.
• Health care providers caring for patients with respiratory or pulmonary illness, especially of unclear etiology, should ask about the use of e-cigarette products for “vaping” and inquire about the types of drugs used and methods of drug use.
• Clinicians should report cases of significant respiratory illness of unclear etiology in patients with a history of vaping to the local public health agency or to DHSS.
• If an e-cigarette product is suspected as a part of a patient’s illness, it is important to inquire, and when possible document, what type of product as well as if the patient is using commercially available devices, sharing e-cigarette products, re-using old cartridges, or heating the drug to concentrate it and then inhaling it.
For more information, DHSS recommends visiting truthinitiative.org/quitecigarettes, bit.ly/2HBdij1 or e-cigarettes.surgeongeneral.gov.
