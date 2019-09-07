Veterans will be honored next weekend with the 14th annual Veterans’ Appreciation BBQ to be hosted on the Pettis County Courthouse lawn.
The event is hosted each year by the Central Missouri Veterans Association. President Jim Gaertner said the public is invited to attend the outdoor event from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
“There are two things I wanted to emphasize,” Gaernter said. “One is that in years past, I’ve heard a lot of people say, ‘well I would have come but it’s just for veterans.’ It’s not just for veterans, it’s a veterans’ appreciation cookout or barbecue, but it’s open to the public. It’s for everyone.
“We want everyone to come out and spend time with veterans,” he continued. “And show their appreciation for the service they have rendered our county. I want to emphasize it is for the public. And we really encourage people to come.”
He added the event is also a teaching opportunity for parents and grandparents.
“This is just an incredible opportunity, and folks are missing it if they don’t take advantage of it,” he noted. “It’s a tremendous opportunity to bring you kids and your grandkids. … The real responsibility for raising and educating our kids is with us as parents and grandparents.
“In many instances, unless they learn from us and those who will be present at this cookout, about the cost of freedom, unless they learn this from us they’re not going to learn it from our current culture,” he continued. “So, we just really encourage people to take advantage of the opportunity to bring their kids and grandkids.”
Gaertner said usually 200 to 400 people attend the family-friendly event and everyone has a good time. Tables and chairs will be set up but attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
Those attending the barbecue will be served hamburgers, bratwurst, chips, side dishes, desserts and a drink. The cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children age 10 and younger. Music will be provided by The Lee Stover Band, who will play a combination of oldies and gospel.
Gaertner said proceeds from the event will go toward the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg.
“That helps them pay for certain amenities that their state funding doesn’t cover,” he explained. “I know they mostly use it to ensure that every veteran on their birthday, they purchase them a nice present. And at Christmas time they make sure every veteran gets a Christmas present.”
Gaertner said special speaker and Medal of Honor Recipient, U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Donald Everett Ballard, of Kansas City, will be unable to attend the event due to illness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.