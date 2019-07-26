Pure Skin Care Studio opened in early July, providing a sanctuary and a place to unwind for residents.
Owner and esthetician Terra Nelson opened Pure Skin Care Studio at a new location, 1400 S. Limit Ave. Unit 77, with a new name in June with a focus on creating an environment where her clients could “get away” for awhile.
Nelson has been an esthetician for eight years and worked various jobs before attending aesthetics school. She was always interested in health and beauty and felt like the career was something she would like to do.
Nelson previously worked at a spa and then rented a space before opening her own studio.
“I just wanted to create a space like a little sanctuary where women and men can let it all go. I wanted a fresh space that felt like home…” said Nelson.
“We all have too much going on or something going on. If you can just get away for even 30 minutes or an hour.”
Pure Skin Care Studio offers a variety of facials, brow waxing, lash tints, and lash extensions. Everything is customizable because Nelson says everyone's skin is different.
“Everything is customizable here and I have medical grade and plant based, but all of my enzymes and masks are plant based,” she explained. “Customizable means whatever you're going through right now, whatever is going on with your skin, I customize it for that…
“I don't want any cookie cutter facials. Nothing the same for everybody because we’re all different. I have three main companies (product lines) that I use in my facials. They’re all for different reasons.”
Nelson offers treatments like HydraFacials, microneedling, microdermabrasion, and dermaplaning, which all took separate additional training.
New clients can expect to spend time with Nelson going over their specific skin concerns and needs at the beginning of their treatments.
“A lot of times I’m feeling your skin, I’m analyzing it, kind of seeing what is going on. I ask about all aspects. ‘What are you using at home?’ That kind of helps me know what they are doing,” Nelson said.
One of Nelson’s main goals is to help her clients get into a routine with their skincare at home.
“Come in, let me tell you what you need to be doing at home because I know that so many times women get to a store and they’re overwhelmed,” she said. “Let me take a deep look into your skin and tell you what’s going to help you. Almost every time I do that a lot of my girls text me back and say, ‘Oh my gosh I just love it, my skin is finally changing’…
“In the long run a lot of us, when we have good skin we feel good about ourselves. Just to have a fresh face. I think it kind of all goes back to the environment that I am trying to create here. You want to get away from any stress. You want to have a sanctuary to go to but you also want to feel good about yourself,” Nelson continued.
Nelson especially loves helping older clients because many of them have not done a lot to their skin in the past and Nelson can help them.
“I have deep respect for older women…I love it. I’ve got a couple older clients who they’re just like, ‘Oh my skin is terrible.’ It’s not really terrible, I can fix it,” said Nelson. “That makes me feel amazing when I can help them because they are so knowledgeable and have been through so much.”
Pure Skin Care Studio also offers specialty products and tools for male clients, such as a high-frequency tool for beards that she brushes through to help get rid of bacteria and buildup.
Nelson also sells skincare, body, and bath products at the studio.
To book an appointment, call 600-460-1988 or visit pureskincarestudio.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.