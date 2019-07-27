Masked bandits and their offspring have moved into one east Sedalia neighborhood creating alarm among the elderly and widowed residents.
Not usually seen during the day, the bandits infiltrate the neighborhood at dusk and in the early morning. They have been seen marching boldly down the street at night, eating food set out for cats, making odd noises, scat bombing residents and growling at one startled woman.
Sara and Charles Anderson said this is the first year they have seen so many raccoons and their babies cavorting around the neighborhood. Sara Anderson and other women in the neighborhood have called many agencies about the problem including the Missouri Department of Conservation, Sedalia Animal Control, Pettis County Courthouse, and the Sedalia Police Department.
No one seems to be able to help relocated the furry, masked family. Although some have suggested they should be whacked.
Ground zero for the ringtails seems to be in the outdoor breezeway connected to Mary Riley’s home. The critters climb up a mulberry tree and access the breezeway rafters. The urban omnivores have set up a base on the space between Riley’s roof and the breezeway.
“Mary Alice (Boyer) and her granddaughter Corrina (Cruz) saw seven babies with the mama,” Sara Anderson said. “It was after it got dark, and they were sitting on the porch and they (the raccoons) all came down the street.”
Anderson added that an elderly neighbor woman across the street turned on her car without knowing a raccoon was under the hood and cut off the animal’s paw. The wounded raccoon is now living under Boyer’s front porch.
Anderson said she tried to solve the problem by calling MDC. Pettis County Conservation Agent Kevin Polley informed Anderson and the other women they won’t remove the raccoons.
“He said to get rid of them, like shoot them,” Charles Anderson said.
“I said, ‘I’m not going to kill any raccoons,’” Sara Anderson added. “My husband said I should have asked him (the agent) do I use a shotgun or a rifle? I don’t want to kill them, I want them taken out in the woods and turned loose.”
Polley did suggest to the Andersons that neighbors stop setting food out for cats and said they should hire someone to remove the raccoons. He added that MDC does have live-traps they will loan to individuals wanting to remove the critters.
Sedalia Animal Shelter Manager Randi Battson said the shelter couldn’t pick up the raccoons because they are wildlife.
“We deal with dogs and cats,” Battson said. “Raccoons are wildlife and it should be something the conservation deals with.”
Polley told the Democrat the department simply doesn’t have the manpower to pick up critters and relocate them, although they do provide technical assistance and equipment such as live traps.
He reiterated that the neighborhood needs to stop providing cat food for the raccoons.
“The first thing we tell people is to stop attracting them,” he said. “When you put the food out, critters are like you and I, they are lazy. When they can get free food, they start to erode their fear of humans. Then they start coming into places we don’t want them and that’s exactly what’s happened here.”
Riley is riled up about the situation. She has survived two heart attacks, has COPD and is on oxygen. She worries the raccoons may bite a grandchild.
She sometimes hears strange noises coming from her roof.
“Sometimes I wonder what the heck’s out there and I ain’t going to see, because I can’t run,” Riley said. “I’ve had to sweep off the porch, and I’ve got a bad lung and that’s really hard to do. And it’s not cat poop.”
She added MDC said they “would not mess with it.”
“And I called the city and they said they will not mess with it, unless it gets into my house,” Riley said. “I said ‘what if it’s rabid and it bites one of my grandkids?’ And, I called the police because I was worried about it biting the kids …
“We just don’t need them, that's all there is to it,” Riley said of the raccoons.
Polley also suggested the neighborhood acquire coyote or predator urine and spread it around where the raccoon mother and young are staying.
“If they spread some of that urine around that building, more than likely she’ll move them on her own,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.