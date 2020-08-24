If there was any doubt about the importance of the hard work and dedication of thousands of FFA and 4-H exhibitors in Missouri, it was dispelled during the 2020 Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions Saturday afternoon.
Four records were set during the sale hosted in the Lowell Mohler Assembly Hall on the fairgrounds. The sale helped raise $193,120 for the Youth in Agriculture Scholarship Program and the 10 exhibitors who participated in the event.
According to Missouri State Fair Livestock Superintendent David Dick, the Sale of Champions represents the culmination of not only a successful project year but, in some cases, a lifetime of exhibiting for some of those showing Saturday.
“For some of these exhibitors, it is their first time here (at the Sale),” Dick said. “For others, it is a return, and for some, it is the end of a long and productive show career.”
Dick explained the exhibitors were chosen based on their selection of livestock and their showmanship skills.
With an increased number of livestock shown during the 2020 Fair, Sale of Champions Chairman Wayne Yorkley said he was pleased with the “tremendous amount of support” for all who exhibited during the Fair.
Yokley explained everyone on the committee was very supportive of continuing with the Sale of Champions once the decision was made to keep the livestock shows while the remainder of the fair was canceled this year.
“There has just been a tremendous amount of interest in supporting the 4-H and FFA exhibitors,” Yoklety commented. “For many of these kids these are a part of their SAEs and 4-H projects, and so this has been a successful opportunity to benefit all the exhibitors at the fair and not just those here today – not everyone can win and be at the Sale but the scholarships give other exhibitors the opportunity to proceed with their education.”
Since the program began in 1992, 675 scholarships have been awarded, totaling $729,000. Exhibitors in 82 of the state’s 114 counties have received scholarships from the program.
The funds for the scholarships come from three sources: proceeds from the live auction, the amount of hometown support raised by the exhibitors from businesses, friends and family, and the Sale of Champions General Fund.
The first lot of the day, the Grand Champion Steer, set the stage for what was to come. The 1,310-pound Crossbred steer showed by Austin Dorman, of Wright City, sold for $15,000 on behalf of the Hayden Freedom Foundation. Along with the Youth in Agriculture General Fund and Dorman’s hometown supporters, his steer brought a record-breaking sale value of $42,500.
The Grand Champion Meat Goat exhibited by Stetson Wiss, of Lamar, also set records. Purchased for $5,500 by Heritage Tractor Inc./Ken Wagner of Baldwin City, Kansas, the total value was $10,892. Lauren Bailey, of Clinton, exhibited the Grand Champion Pen of Chickens. Purchased by the University of Missouri Sigma Alpha Sorority, Hawthorn Bank, and Subway/Eddie and Shana DeJaynes in memory of Mike Riley, Bailey’s chickens netted $10,416.
The Reserve Grand Champion Barrow showed by Connor Keithley of Chillicothe also set a record. It was purchased for $7,000 by BTC Bank and Team Sloan Livestock/Scott, Tonya, Cody and Troy Sloan. The total value for the barrow’s sale was $35,068.
Thirty percent of the proceeds from the sale go to the Youth in Agriculture Scholarship Program.
Before the sale, Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn and Missouri State Fair Executive Director Mark Wolfe expressed their gratitude to all the exhibitors and their families, Missouri State Fair employees and all who attended the 2020 fair.
Chinn commented while she was “a little worried about what this year might be like, we had the opportunity to spend more time in the barns this year with the exhibitors than ever before.
“From the corn-hole tournaments in the Swine Barns to the spontaneous dance contests the kids took part in, they were in their element – they got to spend more time with one another and know each other better this year,” Chinn added.
Wolfe said a lot was going on at the fair despite it being scaled back.
“While we hope this isn’t the new normal,” Wolfe said. “We got to do the one thing the Fair is all about, and that is celebrating youth in agriculture.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.