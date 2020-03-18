The Reeves-Wiedeman Company announced in early March it has added four new locations, one in Sedalia, through the acquisition of the Tallman Company of Sedalia.
According to a press release, Tallman has roots going back to 1919, in St. Louis and had four locations in Warrensburg, Sedalia, Laurie and Osage Beach. The locations will now join the Reeves-Wiedeman network of 22 branches which cover western Missouri and Kansas to serve the professional users of plumbing, pipe, valves and fittings.
Reeves-Wiedeman began in 1887, in Kansas City, according to Reeves-Wiedeman Company President and CEO Kurt Wiedeman. It was then bought in the 1930s by Wiedeman’s grandfather.
Wiedeman said although Reeves-Wiedeman was a Kansas City company, they felt like Sedalia was in their backyard.
“We want to be a good community steward and we’d like to be involved in the community just like the Tallman company was,” Wiedeman explained. “Really I think the story behind this is you've got a company, Tallman, which goes back to 1919. We go back to 1887. Here we have two hundred plus year old companies that kind of came together and are keeping the independent strong as opposed to a national company.”
The asset sale began with the conversion of the Warrensburg facility on Feb. 1 and the Sedalia facility on March 1. The two Ozark locations will follow in late spring/early summer 2020.
“The Tallman folks have let us take it kind of one at a time,” Wiedeman said. “Just so we can digest it. We have to hire all the employees which we plan to do and have done so far in the locations. Also map inventory and get them on our computer system and processes … Integrating that is going to take some time.”
Wiedeman said customers can expect to see more options with the acquisition including tens of thousands of products from the company’s 60,000 square-foot distribution center in Kansas.
“We have the support of the other locations,” he said. “We also have a distribution center in Lenexa that will service these locations on a daily basis which they (Tallman) didn't have before. Also we have some American standard fixtures which they didn't have and we have a broader breath in variety of all the associated pipe fittings and plumbing not only at the location but also with backup inventory that would be a day away.
“That’s what our customers will see a change of, is they'll be able to depend on us as a source on a regular basis for even just the stuff they need now or something for a large job that we put together in a short period of time and have it at least in the area.”
President and CEO of Tallman, Dan Tallman said the acquisition was a “great fit” in a press release.
““Both companies are longtime family owned businesses with a culture of dedication to their associates and the communities we serve,” he said.
Wiedeman thought the same thing.
“Tallman Company has a rich tradition of providing quality products and second-to-none service to its customers,” Wiedeman said in the release. “It’s why they were such a great fit to become part of Reeves-Wiedeman. Together, our companies have 225 plus years of combined plumbing distribution experience.”
