Pettis County Relay for Life kicked off the 2020 fundraising season with a Dr. Seuss-inspired breakfast of green eggs and ham Saturday morning.
The annual event was hosted at the Bothwell Education Center located across from Bothwell Regional Health Center. Andrea Curtis, who is co-organizer with Alex Smith and Kara Sheeley, said Relay for Life is an event sponsored by the American Cancer Society.
“We work together to raise money and raise awareness for our cancer survivors here in Pettis County,” she noted. “A lot of what the American Cancer Society does is they provide transportation, they provide lodging and provide things for our cancer patients.
“A huge part of what they do is putting money into research,” Curtis continued. “They have the largest amount of researchers that are working every day towards that cure. Which is our ultimate goal, we want to celebrate more birthdays.”
Curtis said Saturday they already had 11 teams signed up with a goal of reaching 20 this year.
“A lot of teams have already signed up and they’ll probably be here to just get the information,” she said. “But a lot of times the teams that do it every year, this is the first we see them.”
Teams were served breakfast and given information packets with significant dates for the year while at the breakfast. Curtis added they decided to incorporate a Dr. Seuss theme this year because it was light-hearted and uplifting.
“It’s ‘Cancer not here, not there, not anywhere,’” she said. “Our leadership team gets together and we brainstorm different ideas, and we had three that we were kind of throwing around. And, this was the one that everyone (liked). It’s fun and upbeat and keeps you in a positive mood.”
During the course of the year, Pettis County Relay for Life has team captain meetings once a month and teams host their own fundraisers and activities. All of this cumulates into one big event slated for 4 p.m. to midnight June 6.
“The goal is to have at least one person from your team walking the whole entire relay,” Curtis explained.
The goal this year is $70,000; last year the teams raised around $65,000.
Seth Freeman, senior community development manager at the American Cancer Society, said Relay for Life started about 30 years ago. He said in three decades it has raised more than $6 billion nationwide.
“That funds cancer research, just recently two of the Nobel Prize winners were ACS funded early on in their careers,” he said. “That’s one of the things we’re really big on is finding those up-and-coming researchers that have these unique and innovative treatment ideas.
“We like to fund that sort of research,” he continued. “We feel that’s going to get us to our end goal in curing cancer. That is really where we put a lot of our effort.”
For more information or to start a fundraising team, visit relayforlife.org/pettiscomo.
