Most would agree since March and the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses have had to adapt and adjust their manner of operations to serve their customers.
The Democrat recently spoke to three locally-owned businesses — Dugan’s Paint and Flooring, Classic Jewelry, and Sisters & Co. — to find out how they have continued to remain operational in spite of an unprecedented set of circumstances.
One thing all agree on is the community of Sedalia and Pettis County has been there to offer support during this time.
“For the most part I think our community does a great job supporting local business,” Dugan’s CFO Sean Paul said via email. “What I have witnessed is since the beginning of the COVID-19 is an extreme effort to support the local businesses that have suffered through this pandemic. What I would tell our local shoppers is “keep doing what you are doing,” it truly makes a huge difference buying local now more than ever.”
2021 will mark Dugan’s 150th anniversary of business in Sedalia and Paul commented while there were conversations regarding what the company would do if the government forced them to close they “never considered permanently closing.”
“We did not have to close our business, as we were considered essential,” Paul said. “However, we did close our doors -- closing our doors was our best attempt to remain available for our customers while also meeting the recommended CDC guidelines and the Governor’s stay-at-home order.”
Paul explained once they felt comfortable with the response to the health related guidelines, Dugan’s adapted as quickly as it could to remain available to customers. Although it voluntarily closed its doors, the business was able to offer delivery and curbside pickup.
“This is nothing new to our business as we offer these options every day, but we tried to promote these options to our customers through our social media channels,” Paul said. “We also began doing color and design consultations through various tech options like Floor Vana Plus and we also had a few customer giveaways on social media to keep people engaged.”
The business had no layoffs related to COVID-19 although about half the staff was asked to stay or work from home for about eight weeks. Dugan’s continued to pay their wages and benefits while they were home.
Like Dugan’s, Classic Jewelry turned to social media as a way to stay in contact with its customers.
Classic remained open the last two weeks in March with limited hours and then the doors were locked, according to owner Dennis Hagedorn. The business closed the month of April and was able to reopen May 4 again with limited hours. On June 1, Classic returned to its regular hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Classic has been in business since 1992 and, according to Hagedorn, it plans “on being here for a very long time.”
Active posts on Facebook and Instagram have helped the business remain in touch with customers.
“We were still able to post pictures of jewelry we have for sale and answer Facebook messages,” Manager Jill Lybarger explained. “We were able to help many of our customers during our time off with repairs or gift-giving solutions.
“The community support has been amazing since we have been back open. We were overwhelmed our first couple weeks with how busy that we were,” Lybarger said. “We appreciate everyone coming in whether with a repair or question or just checking to make sure we are here and open. Our customers have become our friends and family and we want to make sure everyone is safe and healthy. We are enjoying catching up on what is going on in their lives.”
Kimi Arnold, owner of Sisters & Co., said she feels a special bond with her customers and employees, making the last three months a difficult time period.
The store closed for two months and business is still slower than usual now that it has reopened, according to Arnold, who said she is hoping to get back to normal soon.
“I have had to lay off the ladies that worked so hard to make the store a success,” Arnold said. “Two of the ladies have been with me since the store opened in 2014.
“They are like family so that was very hard,” she continued. “Hopefully when business picks up they will all be back.”
Arnold explained at this time she is just trying to catch up from the loss of revenue the business incurred. Spring and summer clothing along with home decor came in just before the business temporarily closed, placing an “even bigger burden on us.”
“It is still hard to predict the outcome of all of the problems faced by small businesses,” Arnold said. “Now the wholesale markets are opening up from the pandemic, the protesting in the larger cities makes another challenge we are all faced with. We can’t always compete with franchised stores but we can compete in offering some of the finest quality clothing and the best service any small boutique can offer.”
Social media has also helped the business keep in contact with customers. It still offers free delivery in the Sedalia area. Arnold added there are customers who like evening appointments to shop and Sisters is ready to accommodate any way it can to help support clients who have supported the business.
Shopping local is one way to help all small local businesses, according to Arnold.
“Customers can help any small business by shopping local,” Arnold said. “We are the ones trying to support your fundraisers and benefits. Try to eat at the small restaurants as well. I am happy as a resident of Pettis County we have many franchised businesses to choose from but just keep in mind we small businesses are here also.”
