State Rep. Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia, announced Friday he is seeking a second term in the Missouri House of Representatives.
Pollitt made the announcement at the Pettis County Pachyderm meeting at Best Western State Fair Inn before an audience of many supporters.
Pollitt told the Democrat following his announcement he is running for reelection because he wants to continue his efforts to represent the majority of Pettis and eastern Johnson counties, including Knob Noster and Whiteman Air Force Base.
“In my first term in office I have met a lot of good people who I believe want to do the right thing,” Pollitt said. “We may not always agree but I have enjoyed serving the people of the 52nd district.”
Pollitt commented he enjoys the process of serving although it is difficult to understand if an individual has not served in Jefferson City.
“I’ve learned a lot in my first year and three months,” Pollitt told those in attendance. “But I’m telling you now there are only two people in this room – myself and (former state representative) Stanley Cox who really understand what it is like because we are the only two who have been in that position… until you have been there you just don’t know what it’s like or how the process works.”
Pollitt, who serves on the Agriculture, Student Accountability, and Health and Mental Health committees, noted one of his primary roles as a representative is working to ensure beneficial legislation is passed on behalf of his constituents.
“I truly believe the fewer bills we pass the better,” Pollitt explained following the meeting. “I look at each bill to make sure it’s good legislation. I see my role as working to pass good legislation and working to stop bad (legislation) from passing.
”I think my goal this year is to be more involved in the process,” Pollitt told the Democrat. “Last year I watched and I listened a lot and I’ve learned and I feel more comfortable in the process. I don’t see my role as how many bills I can file… I don’t see that as my role.”
Pollitt has filed three bills to date and has co-signed another seven.
Pollitt explained this session he expects as many as 1,300 bills to be filed in the House alone. Perhaps only 400 of those will ever be assigned to committee prior to the final day of the session. He noted if a bill is assigned to committee during the last day it is certain to die.
During Pollitt’s remarks and the question and answer period, Pollitt spoke of two key laws that are currently the topic of considerable discussion in Jefferson City and across the state.
Last November, voters statewide approved Clean Missouri. The legislation made a number of changes to state government including the manner in which political districts are redrawn.
“Last week the Senate passed a bill, Cleaner Missouri,” Pollitt explained. “We know we can’t go against the will of the voters who passed Clean Missouri but what this legislation will do (if passed by the House) will ask the voters of the state to vote either for or against the redistricting portion of that law.
“I’m telling you I am not in favor of the initiative process in Missouri,” Pollitt continued. “It is my belief that it should take more than a simple majority (51%) to amend the State Constitution.”
Pollitt spoke on several other pieces of proposed legislation including bills on prescription drug monitoring, Second Amendment and gun legislation rights, charter school reform and reform in public education, video lottery terminals and taxing internet sales. Many of the topics Pollitt spoke on are bills that are still awaiting passage in either the House or Senate or are still in committee.
Pollitt suggested any of his constituents who would like to contact him do so through his congressional email at bradley.pollitt@house.mo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.