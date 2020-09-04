Last week, the Missouri House of Representatives passed several bills focusing on preventing the growth of violent crimes in the state.
As part of a special session called by Gov. Mike Parson, House members passed five bills, sending them to the Missouri Senate for consideration. Two other proposals submitted for consideration did not receive the necessary support to move them forward.
According to Rep. Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia, “Lawmakers continue to work toward a legislative solution that will help stem the rising tide of violent crime in Missouri. Members of the House decided to carefully consider the individual components of a plan put forth by the governor to make Missouri communities safer.”
The special session began July 27. Work continues in the Senate on several measures.
In his Aug. 13 Capitol Report, Pollitt explained, “the Missouri Senate approved an omnibus bill (SB 1) that contained all six provisions the governor asked the legislature to pass.
“While the original plan was for the House to take up and pass the bill, the governor expanded his call as a House committee was considering his original proposal. The committee finished its hearing without passing the bill, and House leadership then met to discuss the best way to advance the governor’s expanded plan.”
Pollitt explained Parson originally called for legislators to address six key components, and later expanded the special session to include a seventh component. With the bills approved last week, the House sent five of the seven to the Senate. The remaining two issues dealing with juvenile certification and concurrent jurisdiction for the attorney general have yet to receive the support necessary to move forward in the House.
Pollitt provided summaries of the House-approved bills:
HB 2 is meant to better ensure violent offenders are put behind bars. The bill would allow certain witness statements to be admissible in court that would otherwise not be permitted under the current statute. In effect, the bill would ensure a witness can submit testimony in situations where the defendant has engaged in wrongdoing with the purpose of causing the unavailability of the witness.
HB 66 creates the Pretrial Witness Protection Services Fund. The bill is meant to strengthen efforts to protect witnesses so they can provide key testimony. It would allow the Department of Public Safety to disburse money from the fund to law enforcement agencies to provide for the security of witnesses, potential witnesses, and their immediate families in criminal proceedings or investigations. The funds are subject to appropriations from the General Assembly.
HB 46 is designed to help the City of St. Louis to fill the more than 140 open positions on its police force. The bill would eliminate the residency requirement for St. Louis law enforcement so long as the officer lives within an hour of the city. This proposal would also prohibit requiring any St. Louis public safety employee to be a resident of the City. The elimination of the existing residency requirement would last until Sept 1, 2023.
HB 11 is intended to protect the wellbeing of young people. The bill would expand the existing offense of “endangering the welfare of a child.” The current statute applies to drug offenses. The bill would expand the crime to include a person who knowingly encourages, aids or causes a child under 17 to engage in any weapons offense.
HB 16 would define the unlawful transfer of a weapon to a minor as the lending or sale of a firearm to a person under 18 years of age for the purpose of interfering with or avoiding an arrest or investigation. It would change current law to allow such transfers to be a felony even if done with parental permission.
Parson’s proposal to change the age at which judges are required to consider trying children as adults for certain felonies and violent crimes failed to gain approval in the House. The proposal would have lowered the age to 12 in some cases.
Near 1:30 a.m. Sept. 2, Senate Republicans presented a rarely used parliamentary maneuver to cut off debate and push through a proposal allowing the attorney general to intervene in St. Louis murder cases, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The Post-Dispatch reports the proposal gives the Missouri attorney general the new powers, a measure originally sought by Parson, but thought to be dead after the House failed to act.
According to a news release provided by Parson’s office, Missouri has seen rapid increases in violent crime rates this year, primarily in the state's urban areas. Part of Missouri has already experienced more homicides in 2020 than all of 2019, putting the state on track to have its deadliest year on record.
According to a report published in January in USA Today, Missouri is one of only eight states nationwide with a violent crime rate of more than 500 incidents per 100,000.
“Crime in Missouri is generally concentrated in major cities. In St. Louis, for example, there were 1,800.4 violent crimes for every 100,000 people in 2018, nearly five times the national violent crime rate of 380.6 per 100,000,” the article states. “The murder rate in Missouri is particularly high. There were 607 homicides in the state in 2018, equal to 9.9 for every 100,000 people, the second-highest murder rate of any state, after only Lousiana.”
