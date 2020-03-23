Individuals throughout the world are seeking answers in an uncertain time amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While there are no immediate solutions the Democrat spoke to State Rep. Brad Pollitt, R-52 for his comments on the work done by the Missouri House as well as suggestions to his constituents in coping with the difficulties before them.
“We need to have faith that this will one day pass,” Pollitt said by phone from Sedalia. “Listen and follow the directions of the Governor and your local officials – if not for your own health at least for the safety of your neighbors and health care professionals.”
According to Politt it is important to make efforts to support local businesses whenever possible. He also cautioned against overbuying or stockpiling items.
“Stop overbuying as this creates extreme stress on those individuals who can’t find the necessary everyday essentials,” Pollitt explained. “Patronize the local small businesses as they are the backbone of each community.
“Pray that the federal government will put politics aside and get the needed financial relief to those individuals and businesses that are feeling the effects of this now,” Pollitt continued.
Last week members of the Missouri House met in Jefferson City with the goal of approving the Fiscal Year 2021 state operating budget. Those plans were altered as a result of the COVID-19 health situation and the potential impact to the state’s economy.
“House members began work on a supplemental budget bill that will provide critical funding to help the state address the spread of the coronavirus,” Pollitt posted on his Facebook page. “Legislators also approved an important piece of legislation that will generate close to $1 billion in revenues for the state budget.
“The House has approved a supplemental budget bill (HB 2014) that will provide the state with extra spending authority for the remainder of the current fiscal year. The legislation authorizes an additional $412.8 million in spending for items ranging from early childhood education to services for seniors to enhanced access to care for uninsured children.
“The legislation also includes an increase of $33 million in federal funds to be appropriated for aid across the state to assist with the response to the coronavirus outbreak. The funds will be utilized according to two pieces of legislation at the federal level. The additional dollars will likely be used for testing equipment, personal protective equipment, as well as items like food assistance, emergency paid leave and emergency unemployment insurance.”
According to the post, “the bill sponsor said the $33 million figure is based on a collaborative analysis of both the administration and the legislature regarding the amount of federal dollars the state is likely to receive in the weeks ahead.”
Pollitt explained, “the appropriation will supplement the more than $7 million in funds the governor has already activated with his state of emergency declaration. In total the state would have more than $40 million to utilize in its efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus through the end of the current fiscal year.
“In regard to the funding for coronavirus mitigation efforts, the House Budget Committee Chairman added, ‘I have faith in this body that we will come back and do our duty when we are called upon by the citizens of this state. We cannot solve a global pandemic in this room today. We cannot end the problem. We do not have all the solutions because we don’t know what we’re up against. We’ve heard from health care providers. We’ve heard from people all over the state. We don’t know what the scope of this is yet. But what I do know is that as we start to understand it more, if we are not doing enough today, we will be back in this room having this conversation again and we will do everything within our power to meet those needs.’”
The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.
Pollitt said now is a time for people to turn to their faith as they look for answers.
“No without question that God is in control and pray that our national, state and local leaders will seek His guidance during these difficult times.
“If you are feeling completely overwhelmed please know that you are not alone and be willing to reach out to your friends, family or clergy,” he continued. “Also be reassured your local and state officials do care and are working hard to make the best decisions they can with the information they have been given.”
For more information, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus. Those with questions regarding COVID-19 can also call the DHSS hotline at 877-435-8411.
