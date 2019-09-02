Although no cases of Hepatitis A have been reported in Pettis County, the number of cases continues to rise statewide.
From Sept. 15, 2017, to Aug. 20, 2019, there have been 414 Hepatitis A outbreak-associated cases in 35 Missouri counties, according to information from the Pettis County Health Center. Of the cases reported, there have been 233 Hepatitis A outbreak-associated hospitalizations and two Hepatitis A outbreak-associated deaths. The disease appears to be spreading through direct person-to-person contact, mostly among people who use illicit injection or non-injection drugs and their close contacts.
“The Hepatitis A outbreak is not currently impacting children. As noted in the press release, the most at-risk groups are those with substance abuse issues, homelessness, MSM and people who are living in crowded conditions without easy access to good hygiene and sanitation,” Pettis County Health Center Administrator Joann Martin told the Democrat. “The other risk groups are those who live with or care for at-risk individuals. We have been encouraging Hepatitis A immunization in children for about the past 10 years, so many of our children are protected. Adults are much more at risk.”
Hepatitis A is a viral infection of the liver that can cause loss of appetite, nausea, tiredness, fever, stomach pain, brown-colored urine, and light-colored stools. Yellowing of the skin or eyes might also occur, according to information from the health center. People can become ill up to seven weeks after being exposed to the virus. If symptoms occur, individuals should contact their health care provider.
The disease typically spreads when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food, or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool from an infected person. In addition to vaccination, hand washing with soap and water, including under the fingernails, after using the bathroom or changing diapers and before preparing or eating food can help prevent spreading the disease.
The Pettis County Health Center is working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to vaccinate at-risk populations to help stop the spread of the outbreak in Pettis County.
The Center has distributed approximately 200 doses of vaccine to at-risk individuals. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these populations include people who:
• Use recreational drugs
• Are experiencing homelessness
• Are men who have sex with men
• Are in treatment or counseling for substance abuse
• Are receiving drug substitution treatment and/or participate in drug court
• Work or have been detained in jail or a detention center
• Have close contact with the above group(s) or a confirmed Hepatitis A case
Members of at least one of these groups who have not been vaccinated against Hepatitis A can contact the Pettis County Health Center for additional information or to receive vaccine.
The Hepatitis A vaccine is available without cost for individuals in the at-risk groups at the health center during regular walk in hours until Sep.15. After that time, the vaccine is available to those without insurance coverage free of charge. Those with insurance that covers vaccines will be asked to provide their insurance card, according to the Health Center.
“We are trying to understand why parents do not want to immunize their children,” Martin commented. “We have required parents to receive more education about vaccines and the diseases that are considered vaccine preventable before receiving a religious exemption for vaccines.
“If parents share their concerns about vaccine safety with us, we can address those concerns with science and data; overcoming emotions is much more difficult,” Martin continued. “Some parents have had experience with what are considered the usual childhood diseases (measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox) and do not consider the illnesses very serious.”
Martin explained because the other vaccine preventable diseases are now rare, parents may feel there is more risk from the vaccine than getting the disease.
“We always remind parents and guardians that if there is a vaccine preventable outbreak in school, that their children will be excluded from school. The last time this happened, several parents were surprised and upset,” Martin added.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the Hepatitis A vaccine is a two-dose vaccination although the first dose provides 95% protection for up to 11 years for healthy adults. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends all children and adolescents 2 to 18 who have not received the vaccine be vaccinated regardless of age.
Funded by the CDC, the Vaccines for Children program provides vaccines at no cost for children 19 or younger who meet the following criteria:
• Medicaid eligible
• Do not have health insurance
• Are American Indian or Alaskan Native
• Are underinsured
Missouri has recently awarded a contract to boost the Hepatitis A vaccination rate, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch. According to the article, MDHSS awarded a no-bid contract to the Missouri Primary Care Association, which will pay MPCA $125,000 a year to help more adolescents receive at least five vaccines.
For more information on the Pettis County Hepatitis A vaccination program, contact the health center at 660-827-1130. For more information about Hepatitis A, visit www.health.mo.gov.
