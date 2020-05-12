Creative expression has always been a tool for communication and relaxation during times of crisis and that still holds true during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents at the E.W. Thompson Health and Rehabilitation Center are keeping busy during the stay-at-home orders and also creating art for loved ones who drive by the center. Activities Director Christine Shoemaker said by phone Monday, six residents and two staff members painted stained glass designs on some of the center’s windows Friday, complete with signs saying, “We love and miss you!”
“They all enjoy painting,” she added. “I’ve noticed that with a lot of them. We typically paint maybe once or twice a month, either painting or some type of arts and crafts. They really seem to enjoy that.
“That day, it was actually really sunny out,” she continued. “So, they could soak up the sunshine and warmth coming through the windows.”
Shoemaker said she had hoped to have the residents create the stained glass window painting around Easter.
“I thought, ‘oh that would be so much fun,’” she noted. “We didn’t get around to it for Easter, so I thought this would be fun to do (on Friday).
“Some of the residents stayed and did a whole window pane,” she continued. “And, some did a couple triangles. People were coming in and out helping with the artwork.”
The residents and staff painted four windows and half a door near the front entrance of the building at 975 Mitchell Rd.
Shoemaker said it’s important for the residents’ morale to meet and create art projects.
“They were all sitting there encouraging each other,” she explained. “They all really enjoy sitting and socializing ... So, here they’re doing that and they are also getting to be creative.”
This Friday afternoon, Shoemaker said they are planning to host a drive-thru family parade for the residents. The public is invited to participate.
“We will have someone over our parking,” Shoemaker said. “Line up will be over at Bothwell Healing Arts Center, that is right behind us.”
There will be signs posted telling participants where to line up and those attending will follow behind the E.W. Thompson maintenance man.
“There’s a certain way we’re going to have them (drive) in and out,” she added. “Because that way, they can get up in the circle drive and exit out one way.
“It should be pretty smooth as long as everybody files in together,” she continued. “The cars can be decorated … we just don’t want them getting out of their vehicle.”
Shoemaker said E.W. Thompson wants families to know the center is “taking great care of their loved ones.”
“We’re keeping them busy with fun and engaging activities,” she added.
E.W. Thompson Health and Rehabilitation Center’s Family Drive-Thru Parade will be hosted from 2:45 to 4 p.m. Friday. Shoemaker said updates about activities and photos of residents are posted frequently on the E.W. Thompson Rehabilitation and Health Center Facebook page.
