In a year of many marches in downtown Sedalia, another is planned for Saturday with organizers hoping to bring awareness to and provide education on human trafficking.
Teachers and co-organizers Mercedes Balke and Desiree Deuschle told the Democrat the issue of human trafficking is something they are both passionate about. They wanted to spread awareness in the community about the subject, something many people do not know much about.
“The whole idea is that it would bring just awareness to the community about human trafficking,” Deuschle explained. “Just that there’s not a lot of things out there and there’s a lot of people who want to know how they can help or what they can do.”
The march will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Sedalia Municipal Building, 200 S. Osage Ave. Attendees will then direct chants and a march along Second Street, Ohio Avenue, Fifth Street and Lamine Avenue. The march will stop at the Pettis County Courthouse for presenters and individuals to speak before marching back to the municipal building.
“It’s really just a peaceful march,” Balke said. “... We have presenters that are going to talk on the matter and educate the community on what they need to be aware of.
“We have a detective from the Kansas City area that is planning on coming down,” she continued. “This detective was part of an undercover sting operation for human trafficking over in the Kansas City area. So she plans on discussing her experience and how it went about to shut this thing down. Then we have a couple of organizations that are planning on speaking as well.”
The organizers hope the speakers will be able to provide attendees with information on the topic and things to look out for.
“My ultimate goal would be to make sure that our parents and people who are around our children are looking for the signs of human trafficking in their community and in the area that they’re at and in their home,” Deuschle said. “Knowing that most of the time sexual predators are already in your circle of trust. That’s how they groom the kids, they’re already there.”
According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, in 2019 NHTH had 587 contacts about human trafficking that reference Missouri and 233 human trafficking cases were reported in the state. The main type of trafficking was sex trafficking (183 cases). In the cases where callers provided demographic information, out of the 233 cases 201 were female, 23 were male and four were gender minorities. One hundred and twenty-eight were adults and 69 were minors. According to NHTH, the majority of contacts come from the person being affected by the trafficking and community members.
Balke and Deuschle said they would like to see the movement grow.
“Our main goal is just to kind of spread awareness to the community,” Balke said. “The signs they need to watch for, how technology is one of the big factors to monitor children with. Then it’s just going to be small right now because there is a lot that we can talk about but it might be very overwhelming. So we’re hoping to continue this and just grow with information.”
Balke said people are encouraged to wear awareness shirts and sky blue is the color that represents missing children. Attendees are also welcome to speak but are asked to keep their comments appropriate as children will be in attendance. The organizers also ask attendees to keep the march peaceful and not to wear or bring items that represent other national issues.
“Come on down and come and be a part of this,” Deuschle said. “Show up and No. 1 show your support that we’re here together to save our children and we’re going to fight for them in any way we can. … We’re trying to keep it very positive. There will be children there. Hopefully it will turn out and be just a wonderful little walk.”
For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page at https://bit.ly/3j3luZV.
