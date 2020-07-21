A crowd including national and local dignitaries gathered to celebrate the opening of The Hayden Home of Retrieving Freedom on Saturday at the nonprofit’s new facility on Tangle Nook Road.
Retrieving Freedom Inc., provides service dogs for military veterans and for children who have autism. It was founded in 2011 by Scott Dewy and Charles Dwyer, with the first facility established in Waverly, Iowa. The $2.5 million Sedalia location is the third RFI facility and sits on property donated by Bob and Barbara Hayden.
Sally Zinevich, RFI resource development director, said before the event began that the facility is about 13,000 square feet and features an office area, a training room, a kennel area, a commons area, residential rooms and a sensory room.
“This is our corporate headquarters,” she explained. “And we have puppies that are with fosters that will be coming through today and showing off.
“We also have 15 dogs here currently on site and in training,” she continued. “But we have 100 dogs total in our program that are in training right now.”
Attending Saturday’s event was Army National Guard veteran Trent Dirks, of Eldora, Iowa, who said his service dog Tracer is life changing. Dirks, who has PTSD, served from 2010-11 in Afghanistan.
“It’s completely changed my life,” he said. “I would not be here today if I had not stepped into this organization and applied for a service dog.
“He’s helped me go out into public,” he continued. “Reconnected with my son (and) helped the relationship with my family. He helped me get through treatment … I quit drinking three years ago, and I’ve been able to maintain my sobriety. He’s just made an incredible impact on my life.”
Dirks added being helped by a service dog prompted him to foster a puppy. He is now fostering 4-month-old Delta and will keep him until he’s around a year old. Delta will then go to a RFI facility for training and placement.
“For me to give that back in fostering a dog, with the opportunity to go to another veteran or a child with autism, is very rewarding,” Dirks added.
Deb Morrison, of Grain Valley, was attending the open house with her service dog Mango. Morrison, who is hearing impaired, said Mango has given her independence.
“It’s 100% independence,” Morrison added. “I can feel safe driving because she alerts me to sirens, to what’s going on.
“Then, she helps me in the house,” she continued. “She wakes me up every morning, I don’t rely on people anymore. I can cook without burning my house down — it’s independence and freedom.”
During the open house, Retrieving Freedom CEO Billy Radar spoke to the crowd outside.
“Our mission is to change lives,” he noted. “Through the training and placement of our service dogs for veterans with disabilities and kids with autism.
“We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit and we never charge any of our clients for the placement and training of that dog,” he continued. “We do it all through the generosity of our supporters. It’s an incredible mission and we’re changing lives every single day.”
Sedalia Mayor John Kehde spoke as well as U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Harrisonville.
“I was here when we had the groundbreaking,” Kehde said. “I just couldn’t visualize how this would materialize. We have a great group of people who have supported this with the Haydens and (RFI).”
Hartzler said she was thankful for the Hayden family.
“For their generosity, for their heart, for their vision,” she noted. “And I love the mission of Retrieving Freedom that they are going to change lives and help people.
“It doesn’t get much better than that,” she continued. “I especially appreciate the focus for veterans and for children with autism.”
The event, which lasted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., gave those in attendance the opportunity to tour the facility and watch the service dogs in action.
Zinevich said people in the surrounding community are welcome to call and set up an appointment for a private or group tour.
For more information or to plan a visit to The Hayden Home of Retrieving Freedom, contact Missouri Unit Director Alyssa Curtis at 660-596-4661 or visit www.RetrievingFreedom.org.
