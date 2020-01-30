As filing for the April 7 municipal election has ended, the Sedalia City Council will be seeing several races including in Ward 3.
Four seats are up on the council this year, including the seat held by Ward 3 Councilman Charles Lowe, who was appointed to council May 2019 and has filed for re-election. He has been challenged by Lucas Richardson
Richardson, originally from Green Ridge, has spent most of his life in and around Sedalia.
“I don’t want to overemphasize myself because it’s more about me helping my community,” Richardson said. “I broke my neck in 2004 and have been chair bound and experiencing that life since then. Learning what I can do socially, financially. Civil service is definitely where I’m headed. What I’m about as a person.
“Helping those around me is one of the more important things I could ever think of to have in life and to do in life. That’s a lot of it. I’m running to help those around me and to help who I can.”
Richardson said he had been considering running for the council but the final push was having multiple individuals contacting him and telling him he should run.
“It had been in the back of my mind that it could be something I could do and enjoy doing; be fulfilled in doing...” he explained. “It’s a sense that I could do good. Having experience with coordinating and orchestrating downtown events, bringing people together, being with the NoBro events that I was doing helped me give a voice to fellow artists. I think I can give a voice to fellow community members.”
An artist himself, Richardson is the co-director of NoBro Art Events, which he said he feels has helped him bring “voice to the people that deserve to be heard” whether artists or citizens. He said he feels like Ward 3 can be easy to overlook with all of the expansion going on in the west and north areas of the city. Richardson would like to encourage growth, especially small businesses, in the ward. He said he wants to listen to the people of the ward and give them the representation they deserve.
One issue Richardson is particularly passionate about, and said people in his ward are passionate about, is improving the infrastructure in Ward 3.
“The infrastructure in the Third Ward is in desperate need of attention,” he explained. “Any kind of accessibility as far as like if I want to go visit a neighbor, go down the street, I can’t use the sidewalk. Pedestrians’ accesses is definitely a standing point that I want to be on…
“There’s a large non-driving population and students too, they don’t have a safe path to get to school because the sidewalks are so bad. They have to walk in the street.”
Richardson would also like to bring more art to Ward 3 as well as beauty and excitement. He also emphasized how the ward had four schools but only one park and would like to encourage communal spaces and either small parks or better access to other parks.
“I can bring a passion to it (council),” he said. “I can bring my all into it…I have a large sense of empathy and know what it’s like to struggle in a lower income situation and to be able to side with the citizens. It puts me with a unique perspective.”
