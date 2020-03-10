The Sedalia City Council is seeing several races in the April 7 municipal election including in Ward 3.
Four seats are up on the council this year, including the seat held by Ward 3 Councilman Charles Lowe, who was appointed to council May 2019 and has filed for re-election. He has been challenged by Lucas Richardson.
Richardson, originally from Green Ridge, has spent most of his life in and around Sedalia. An artist, Richardson is the co-director of NoBro Art Events and is in the city council race “for the people.”
“No big agenda. No ego, just a passion for community,” Richardson explained. “As an artist and art event organizer, I’ve seen the power of people coming together for something bigger than all of us and making that grow.
“I believe a lot of us who call Sedalia home love it as much I do, and want to see it thrive and make us grow,” Richardson continued. “I believe I can do good for those around me. Whether I’m in city council or not, it’s not going to stop me from trying to better my community.”
After attending council meetings where the budget was a main topic, Richardson said he likes that the budget is growing and “it’s great to see the city want to progress.”
Richardson said one of the top issues he sees and hears about is infrastructure in the city but thinks other issues are important as well.
“We all see sidewalks,” Richardson said. “Everyone is saying sidewalks, streets, infrastructure. “As important as sidewalks and streets are, I’d like to see us reaching out to help the citizens more too,” he continued. “To involve the citizens more and try not to overlook the people who need the most help.”
Richardson likes the city’s recent focus on neighborhood revitalization but would like to see more outreach by the city on it.
“I love the idea that we are trying to care more about ourselves and our neighbors and our community as a whole,” he said. “I’d like to have more of an outreach by the city for people who need help with this process. Either through funding or resources. A lot of these run down homes, they didn't happen on accident.
Richardson also said many of the rundown homes have owners who could not afford to revitalize them so having the city’s resources available will be important.
“Is the focus going to be on people making their house pretty or is (the focus) the city on getting to and from that house, rather through sidewalks or streets?” Richardson said. “Where are we going to put the most pressure? Homeowners or ourselves?”
Richardson has several things he would like to work on if elected like encouraging business growth in his ward, encouraging entrepreneurship, encouraging accessibility and usability of the Katy Trail and putting a focus on student safety since Ward 3 has several schools.
“I would like to improve the transportation and traffic for non drivers, cyclists,” he said. “I’d like to involve the Katy Trail more in the city.
“I’d like to ease the burden on our poor and homeless and provide more resources and assistance to them,” he added. “I’d like to encourage business and community involvement in the third ward, in my ward.”
Richardson would also like to “encourage community creativity through community art projects, through the revitalization” and put a focus on a “simpler life.”
“The third ward, we’ve got so many old homes that are small, easy starter homes,” he said. “I’d like to put a focus on a simpler life. It’s an affordable place to start home ownership. It’s an affordable place to live.”
Richardson believes people should vote for him because he is passionate and cares about people.
“I’m good at problem solving,” he said. “I’m good at finding creative ways to get things done. One of my biggest focuses in life is other people and lifting up those around me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.