An agreement was reached Tuesday making the 144-mile Rock Island Trail closer to reality.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the Missouri Central Railroad Company, a subsidiary of Ameren Missouri, signed an Interim Trail Use Agreement, clearing the way for the future trail along the former Chicago, Rock Island and Pacific Railroad corridor. The corridor will stretch across nine counties, from Windsor to Beaufort.
A statement by Dru Buntin, deputy director of DNR, said the successful negotiation was the “crucial first objective” in the process.
“It’s important to remember that this was just the first step on what promises to be a long journey,” Buntin said in a news release. “We can all envision a world-class trail while acknowledging there will be some challenges between here and there.”
Before the property will be transferred to the state park system, millions of dollars will need to be raised and an estimated $65 to $85 million is needed to fully develop the land.
“Signing the agreement does not imply that a fully developed trail is certain,” a DNR release stated. “The agreement requires approximately $9.8 million be raised before the property will be transferred to the department to help cover initial development, security and management costs. For now, the corridor remains Missouri Central Railroad’s property and is not open for public use.”
Mike Sutherland, interim division director of Missouri State Parks, said by phone Thursday, the agreement allows for a two-year time period to raise the funds.
“If that funding comes in sooner than that, then things will move forward quicker,” he noted. “We thought that within two years it will either be obvious that things are going to be successful or they’re not.”
Sutherland said once the corridor is fully accepted and developed it will have a large tourism impact for the state.
“I think it will have a significant impact on the state,” he added. “Already we are known throughout the country and really throughout the world for our rail-to-trail development with the Katy Trail and the Rock Island Spur …
“If that 144 miles were added, then that would create a rail-to-trail network that doesn’t exist anywhere else in the world, really,” he continued. “So, I think that it would be a big positive both from tourism to quality of life in Missouri …”
The impact will also benefit the small towns that are dispersed along the 144-mile trail.
Windsor Mayor Rick Rollins said the town is already feeling the positive effects of the possible opening of the corridor. Windsor sits along the Katy Trail and Rock Island Spur.
Rollins said the town has seen growth with the Katy Trail and the establishment of rental cabins and bed and breakfasts.
“We have four new businesses here in town … it’s creating some excitement, and driving some tax revenue for us,” he noted. “Beyond that, people are fixing things up.”
He said fixing up the property at the Katy/Rock Island junction and other areas in town have given Windsor a “shot in the arm.”
“It’s not our path to returning to our glory days, but it’s given us a push in the right direction,” he added. “It’s a good start for us.”
The growth seen in Windsor is also being seen in surrounding communities.
“We’ve seen growth not only in Windsor, but in Chilhowee,” Rollins said. “It’s had businesses established, it’s just a good thing all around.”
Sutherland said Tuesday’s agreement is the precursor to raising the needed funds.
“I think the signing of the agreement sets in place the framework for us to hopefully raise funds to allow the corridor to be transferred to the Missouri State Parks,” he said. “Once that happens, I think the communities along the corridor will be very quick to want to develop the trail in their communities.”
Sutherland added the state park system will help the communities with development through a partnership.
“I think they see that as adding business to their community and a real way to not only attract visitors with tourism but also improve the quality of life in those communities for economic development,” he added.
Fundraising for the Rock Island Trail will be led by the Missouri State Park Foundation, a nonprofit organization supporting Missouri’s state park system.
For more information, visit mostateparks.com.
