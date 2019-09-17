The Jobs for American Graduates program is helping students at Smith-Cotton set goals and plan their lives following graduation.
JAG is aimed at helping students be successful after they leave S-C. Through multiple field trips, guest speakers, classroom activities and volunteer projects, students can find a career that involves their skills and interests.
Not only does JAG guide students through high school, it keeps up with them the year following, too. S-C JAG specialist Amanda Harvey will keep in touch with JAG students after graduation for a year to make sure they are achieving their goals and staying on track.
“It’s good for them to have a resource after high school,” said Harvey.
Senior Unique Tatum said that having Harvey continue to guide and help JAG students after high school is a great way to keep on track.
Tatum joined JAG because she wanted to research potential career paths and find ways to meet long-term goals. Tatum enjoys JAG because of how focused it is around the students. She noted that the field trips they take are determined by the members of JAG. The students vote on a job or career field they are interested in. Fellow S-C senior Madison Lyles said that the field trips and other activities are a great way to find a career that is focused around personal interests.
Another aspect of JAG Tatum finds value in is the continuous support.
“Ms. Harvey is a super sweet lady and a great person to go to,” Tatum said. Lyles agrees, stating that Harvey is always there to help if anyone needs it.
Both Tatum and Lyles have goals following graduation. Tatum would either like to be a dental hygienist or a phlebotomist. Lyles plans to attend the University of Central Missouri to earn a degree in modern languages and come back to S-C to teach French.
Although this is the first year the JAG program has been at S-C, Harvey is excited for the potential it has for students.
“JAG is about supporting one another,” said Harvey. Even at JAG training, she noticed the friendly atmosphere surrounding the program.
“We became a family, and that’s what I want for the students,” Harvey said. She hopes that JAG members find ways to meet their goals and find people to support them through their journey.
