A new food truck has opened on East Main Street featuring foods from Russia such as meat pies, dumplings, olive salad and traditional pound cake.
eEzbushka, owned by Oleg and Katerina Antonov, has been open for two weeks. It’s located at the corner of Main Street and Lamine Avenue next to Maksim’s Market. Oleg has been cooking up traditional dishes such as pelmeni, a boiled or fried dumpling, deep-fried pirozhki, a stuffed bun filled with meat and vegetables, keks, a sweet Russian pound cake, and the popular hot dog wrapped in a blini.
Antonov, a former accountant and IT employee, said there were several reasons he and his wife decided to open a food truck.
“I like food and I like Russian food,” he explained. “I used to live in Minneapolis and almost every big city in the United States there are some Russian restaurants, and most of the items American people love it.”
He added he’d read many reviews and found Americans loved pelmeni and other foods and he decided to introduce them to the Sedalia community.
“I thought we can do it and it should work,” he noted. “There are some items like borshch, a beet soup, it’s like 50/50. Some people hate it, some people love it.”
Antonov said there are other ethnic food trucks in the area and adding a Russian food truck would offer a new take to the market.
“We have a lot of Russians and Ukrainians here, so that helps too,” he said.
eEzbushka, which means little log house in Russian, offers pelmeni as a meal. Antonov serves it with either a zesty carrot or cabbage salad or olive salad along with deep-fried potatoes. After he removes it from the stove he tops the dumplings with fresh dill and chopped green onions. It is served with ketchup and/or sour cream.
The couple also makes homemade rye bread garlic croutons. He said the croutons are good on a salad or eaten alone with a beer. They are served with a special, signature sour cream sauce.
The Antonovs offer three styles of pirozhki, meat, chicken-bacon-ranch and mashed potato with onion and braised cabbage. Spices used most often in their cooking are dill, onion, garlic and coriander.
“There are limitless possibilities,” he said of the pirozhki. “But the most popular are the meat and the potato and braised cabbage.”
He noted so far people have been receptive of the new venture.
“That’s the best part,” he said. “People are so great, and they’re excited and they’re grateful. They’re saying compliments and good things.
“They are saying ‘thank you for bringing something new,’” he continued. “We thought people would love to see something new. But it was amazing, Russians and Americans saying they were supportive.”
Antonov said he has plans to move the food truck to various locations in Sedalia, but for the time being, it will remain in its current location.
eEzbushka, on the corner of East Main Street and Lamine Avenue, is open from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, visit the eEzbushka Facebook page.
