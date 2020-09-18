With fall and winter approaching, winterizing vehicles should be a priority in car care.
The first week of September, Matt Robertson, a co-manager at Schilby’s Auto Service in Sedalia, offered tips for getting vehicles ready for the cold months ahead.
Robertson, who co-manages the business with Gail Gonzalez, said Schilby’s offers maintenance and repairs and they also take care of tires, wheels and engine performance work.
“Which is like check engine lights and the running of your car,” he explained. “We also do steering and suspension.”
All of these components are important to consider when getting a vehicle ready for winter. Robertson noted cooling and belt maintenance are also something one needs to think about for winterization.
“A lot of that is an inspection,” he said. “If the fluid gets old in your cooling system, then belts and belt drive systems wear out.
“Periodic inspection is really the way to go,” he continued. “Because new cars are just different. The average person opens the hood and they really don’t know what they’re looking at.”
He added car manufacturers have “changed the look of everything,” and noted vehicle maintenance needs to be on a schedule.
“They want you to check the belt every so many miles,” he explained. “They want you to change the coolant at a certain time, and that’s not how they used to be at all. You just drove (the vehicle) until there was a problem.”
Since vehicles are more expensive nowadays, Robertson said it’s not wise to wait until something goes wrong before maintenance is performed.
“It could be catastrophic,” he noted. “… Oil changes should be done on a regular basis too.”
He said once the weather becomes cooler, people should begin to think about winterizing their vehicles.
“October or November,” he added. “I think October and April are just like the industry times. They have a car care month in April and they have one in October.”
He added it’s also wise to have a vehicle’s filters checked on a schedule.
“Because, you could open the hood and always know where the air filter was, (but) today it may be totally hidden,” he said. “And those have to be done on a regular basis.”
It’s important to keep good quality oil in the vehicle when the weather changes also.
“Because hot weather will stress it, so will cold weather,” he noted. “And any kind of warning lights, like the check engine light, stability control, ABS lights, those need to be addressed too.
“Plus, the ABS lights, that has to do with anti-lock brakes,” he continued. “So, if you’re on ice or something, you want that to work properly.”
He said it’s best to have a maintenance schedule for each vehicle to keep track of upkeep year-round but especially when the seasons change.
“Our people have been in the business a long time … so if we added up the years of experience, that makes a big difference,” he said. “You’re taking it (the vehicle) to a shop that gives a whole listing of approaches. Because we know the patterns and failures that happen on these vehicles.”
