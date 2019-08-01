Pettis County Republicans gathered to honor veterans during Thursday night’s annual John C. Ryan Event at Our Savior Lutheran Church.
After musical selections and dinner, the Pettis County Republican Committee presented the John C. Ryan Award to Betty Hopkins to recognize her support and contributions to the local Republican Party.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt then addressed the crowd, thanking veterans for their service and talking about how to continue America’s legacy as a great nation.
“We simply would not be able to have the fellowship we have here tonight, a country we have that is beautiful and something we celebrate if the men and women of our armed forces didn’t literally put their lives on the line and risk everything to fight for the American idea, which is really who we are,” he said.
“In my view, the best way we can honor the veterans across the state is to have a deep sense of gratitude for who we are, who we are as a country. It’s easy sometimes to get caught up in the daily news cycle, things people Tweet about, but I think it’s important for us to take a step back and appreciate how we got here.”
Schmitt said he thinks America is in a crisis of citizenship where Americans don’t have gratitude for who they are. He cited a poll that stated many Americans think the First Amendment goes too far in allowing speech that may offend them and another that said many citizens don’t know the judges on the Supreme Court. He said he sees that as an indication civics isn’t being taught anymore.
“It’s not automatically handed off to the next generation. This is something as an active citizenship we need to teach,” he said. “... To honor our veterans, we need to keep America the greatest country on Earth. All of us need to take it upon us to educate what this country is all about.”
Before his speech, Schmitt talked to the Democrat about two initiatives he has worked on since being appointed by Gov. Mike Parson in November. He previously served as state treasurer and took over in January for Attorney General Josh Hawley, who was elected to the U.S. Senate in the 2018 general election.
Hawley filed a lawsuit against Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals and their parent company Johnson & Johnson in 2017 and Schmitt has continued that lawsuit. Schmitt expanded the lawsuit in June by adding additional claims.
“The opioid epidemic is an issue that touches every race, religion, creed, region of Missouri, urban, suburban, rural, and the effect has been pretty profound,” Schmitt said. “... It’s a serious issue in Missouri — one in 65 deaths are related to opioid overdoses and that’s an 11-fold increase over five years, so it’s reached epidemic levels. We’ve got a lawsuit against the opioid manufacturers essentially claiming they misrepresented the addictive qualities of the drugs.”
He also launched the Real Opioid Pain Initiative in an effort to hear from Missourians who have been affected by the opioid epidemic. He told the Democrat that effort is twofold, as his office is learning more about the effect opioids are having on Missouri and those who come forward could be potential witnesses in the lawsuit. Anyone interested in sharing their story can visit realopioidpain.com.
Schmitt also launched the SAFE (Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence) Kit initiative this year with the help of a federal grant. Last year, Hawley began working on identifying how many untested rape kits are in Missouri, offering an estimate of about 5,200. Schmitt said that estimate is conservative because it is based on the 40% of eligible entities that had come forward.
The first phase of SAFE is to continue identifying how many kits remain untested. Schmitt said his office has made “good progress so far,” with half of law enforcement agencies and 85% of hospitals participating.
Once that phase is complete, a tracking system for law enforcement and victims will be created. Schmitt said his office has been working with victim advocate groups, hospitals and medical providers on sharing information and best practices. The third phase is testing the kits, and hopefully using the information to “bring people to justice.”
“I think it’s important to honor the courage of victims who have come forward by making sure if they submit to one of these kits it’s not going to sit on a shelf and not get tested,” he said. “I’m very proud of that initiative and it’s one of the first things we launched in my administration.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.