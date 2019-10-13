Corvette models spanning decades lined downtown Sedalia Saturday during the second annual Hotel Bothwell W-K Chevrolet Corvette Show and Cruise-in.
Bothwell Hotel General Manager Laura Erganian said this year there were 93 entries, up from 83 in 2018. She added that the participants were extremely pleased with the Sedalia venue. Many had returned from last year and many were already booking for the 2020 show.
“The biggest thing is the support from the community,” Erganian said. “We had over 70 raffle prizes and the raffle is for Cancer Perks. We sell tickets and they come out and have volunteers and they sell tickets all day long.”
Erganian noted the prizes were all locally donated by businesses and community members and all proceeds from the raffle will go to Cancer Perks. Last year the raffle raised $1,601.
“The people that are participating are saying this is the best show they have ever seen,” she added. “And they love Sedalia. They said they can’t believe how friendly everyone has been to them … I already have a whole stack of people registered for next year.”
Erganian said as the show continues to grow they may consider expanding the area downtown to include other streets.
“The word about Sedalia has spread so much,” Erganian explained. “They are saying this might be the next ‘it show.’ That’s what we want. The whole purpose of this is to showcase what Sedalia is all about, and what it offers. And downtown has definitely delivered.”
Erganian said Stanley Black & Decker donated nine toolboxes for the event’s winners.
“It’s our event, obviously we started it, we had the idea,” she continued. “But, it’s not anything without everybody helping us and everybody that’s involved.”
The show handed out 76 trophies in 13 classes. Erganian said next year there would be a 14th class for the new 2020 C8 Corvette. Cars entered this year ranged from 1954 to 2019.
Gary and Nancy Hollander, of Linn Creek, entered their 2019 ZR1 Corvette sporting a striking Sebring Orange Metallic color. Over the years the Hollanders have owned 19 Corvettes. They now own two.
“We go to shows, like 20 a year, but he’s had corvettes since he was in college,” Nancy said. “We go to about 20 charity events a year. Today they are trying to raise money for cancer.
“So, we’ve met all kinds of wonderful people throughout several states surrounding Missouri,” she continued. “A lot of us refer to them as our Corvette family. Last year we met people here and now we are seeing them again.
The Hollanders were pleased with the show’s organization and with Sedalia.
“She (Erganian) does a great job with this show,” Nancy added. “The hotel is awesome and it’s so nice … this hotel has such personality and individuality and the food is excellent. Everybody has been super nice.”
Don and Mindy Durham, of Centralia, entered their bright yellow 2006 Corvette convertible they call “Baby Girl” in Saturday’s show.
Dan said they show the car around five times a year and attended last year’s show in Sedalia.
“We loved it, that’s why we’re back this year,” he noted. “It’s one of our favorite shows, the setting, the hotel is beautiful.”
“Laura Erganian is amazing,” Mindy added. “She has worked so hard to get this put together.”
The couple said the reason they love Corvettes is that “they are beautiful and they are fast.” They also enjoy the comradery of other Corvette owners.
The Durhams said they plan to return to Sedalia in 2020 and have already booked their hotel room for next year’s Corvette Show and Cruise-in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.