For the second time in three months, a piece of Pettis County History on the Courthouse Grounds has been damaged. On July 4, an 18-year-old female damaged the historic "Spirit of the American Doughboy.” Sunday evening, the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office received a report the Lady Liberty statue also sustained damage.
The damage resulted from a thunderstorm that entered Pettis County shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Pettis County from 1:47 to 2:15 p.m. Sunday. Torrential rain and winds more than 60 mph were part of the storm.
Sedalia-Pettis County Emergency Management Agency Director Trisha Rhooda confirmed wind speeds of 61 mph.
“Some power lines were down in Sedalia and parts of Sedalia lost electricity,” Rooda said via email Monday. “Tree limbs were reported down and there was also a report of a tree down that a car hit. Depending where you live in Pettis County you may have received ½ inch to two inches of rain.”
Monday morning, Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond and investigators from the Sheriff’s Office were investigating the report of damage to the statue. Following onsite observations and a review of surveillance footage from the Pettis County Courthouse and a nearby business, investigators determined the storm caused the damage.
“The statue sustained damage to several of the spikes on Lady Liberty’s crown and the arm holding the torch was cracked,” Bond said Monday morning. “The damaged statue is being removed from the lawn today and will be transported with the Doughboy statue for repairs.”
A report issued by the Sheriff’s Office states, “an inspection of the scene showed that the statue had not been physically anchored to the pedestal and it appeared that the wood that had been used to stabilize the statue had rotted away. “
Pettis County Presiding Commissioner David Dick confirmed the Doughboy statue is scheduled to be removed for repairs by employees from Russell, Marti Conservation Services Tuesday morning. The employees will also take Lady Liberty at that time.
The Lady Liberty replica statue was placed on the northwest corner of the Courthouse grounds in 1950 as a gift from the Boy Scouts of America.
The stamped copper statues were once located in 39 states and United States territories, and Kansas City business owner J.P. Whitaker purchased them at a cost of $350 each. Whitaker was serving as the Scout Commissioner for the Kansas City Area Council. He created the theme of "Strengthen the Arm of Liberty" as part of the anniversary celebration. More than 200 of the replicas were believed to have been donated between 1949 and 1952.
Both statues are insured as fine art through Federal Insurance Co. through Chubb, a casualty insurance company. Dick said there are no estimates on the cost of damage to the statue.
“We are lucky in the timing of the fact that they are coming for the Doughboy and can take Lady Liberty with them,” Dick said. “It seems fitting since they have not been separated in 70 years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.