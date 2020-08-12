The City of Sedalia has completed the second phase of the walking trail of the Prairie Queen Walk and Wheels Trail Project.
The Prairie Queen Walk and Wheels Trail is located in the empty acreage between the Sedalia Animal Shelter and East 24th Street and is a joint effort between city administration, the shelter, and the Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department.
The shelter received a $50,000 Non-playground Scrap Tire Material Grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Solid Waste Management Program to use for phase two. The shelter also received the grant last year for phase one.
The first portion of the trail was laid in April and consisted of 982 feet. Both phases of the path are made of recycled tires purchased from a company that cuts scrap tires into mulch. A 50-pound bag of tire mulch and five gallons of environmentally-friendly binder were mixed to make the path.
“I know they (city staff) were excited to get the trail in, and we recently had an inspection from the state that provided the funds, so that wraps up phase two of the project,” Public Works Director Brenda Ardrey told the Democrat. She said DNR made sure the path was the size promised by the city and that a sign notes DNR provided grant funding.
The second portion of the trail extends the current trail toward East 24th Street, across from Centennial Park, heading slightly west and then north. The Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department will take over the project to complete the landscaping and other additions in later years.
“Starting next budget year, there will be plans in place to start doing some things out there,” said Sedalia Parks and Recreation Director Amy Epple. “Next budget year we’ll start doing more landscaping out there and then what we’re looking at is in April 2023, that budget year, to start looking at putting a second dog park out there as well as a shelter.”
The landscaping and beautification the department will start in 2021 will feature local flowers. Epple said most flowers in the Sedalia parks system are grown by Parks and Rec landscaper Shawna Yager in a department greenhouse.
“That’s what we’ll be doing here is doing like the prairie wildflowers and things that would be able to help pollinate and bring more butterflies and everything as well,” Epple added.
Epple explained the department is looking at putting another dog park on the east side of town since the city’s other park is at Clover Dell Park. Design work would begin in 2022 and construction in 2023.
“We’re just trying to work with the city to be able to meet some of the needs of the community but also help us bring some things that we have in our master plan,” Epple explained. “We’ve always talked about having another dog park here in town. In my first meeting of being parks director, that was one of the things that was brought up, and that was when this trail had started.”
The location will also be beneficial for the Sedalia Animal Shelter.
“Talking with Randi, we talked about it would be nice for the shelter dogs to have somewhere to play as well…” Epple said. “You would have an area for large dogs, one for small and then the backside of it would be the length of the large and small, and that would just be for shelter dogs only.”
Epple said it was “something different,” and she had not found any park departments which had done something similar, but none had the opportunity to “just be in the backyard of the shelter.”
Another long term goal for 2025 is putting a climbing playground at the location, which is “not your typical playground” and similar to a rope course, according to Epple.
“It’s not something that is going to be done overnight, but the city kind of started with the phase of the trail…” she said. “What we’ll be doing is we’ll eventually be doing a dog park out there. There’s plans for like a shelter area, outdoor classroom where kids could rent the shelter doing like birthday parties out there and different things.”
