Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft arrived early Thursday morning in Sedalia to deliver COVID-19 protective gear to the Pettis County Courthouse.
This week and next, Ashcroft will cross the state delivering protective items to all 115 counties for the June elections, which were postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The items will be available to individuals working in each county’s polling places. Receiving the local donations were Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada and Election Administrator Merari Pena.
As Ashcroft unloaded boxes of face masks, face shields, hand sanitizer, distancing strips, posters and other items, his Deputy Chief of Staff Harry Roberts spoke to the Democrat. Roberts said the donated sanitizer was made by Holladay Distillery, of Weston.
“They donated 500 gallons to this election in June,” he noted. “And we are obviously giving it to all the election authorities.”
Roberts said they would deliver items to 13 counties and election authorities Thursday.
“We did 16 (counties) Monday, 16 on Tuesday and 15 yesterday …” he noted. “We’ll do 11 tomorrow. So, that will be 71 counties and election authorities this week and then we’ll do the rest of them next week.”
After Ashcroft left, La Strada noted he was appreciative of the donations and added that poll workers don’t have to wear masks and face shields but some will be available if they choose to do so.
He said the clerk’s office also received a $40,000 federal COVID-19 Help America Vote Act grant last week that was allocated by the state of Missouri. The money is for election expenses in the June 2 municipal election and Aug. 4 primary election.
“We are trying to be very savvy and frugal before we start spending,” he noted. “We’re just holding onto that money … we want to make sure when we spend it, we’re spending the taxpayers’ dollars to the best, efficient manner we can for these upcoming elections.”
La Strada said so far, the clerk’s office has purchased a $2,600 ballot-on-demand machine, which can print off ballots if they are in short supply. The machine can also be used in all future elections not just during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the June election, La Strada said people need to be aware the ballot will say April 7.
“Because the ballots were already printed,” he added. “They need to understand we didn’t need to reprint all those ballots. Then that cost would endure on all those entities.
“What happened was, we just postponed the election to a different date,” he continued. “So, it’s just going to be on June 2. Every ballot that’s already been cast is already accounted for — it will be the longest election in Missouri history. Absentee voting started Feb. 23, I believe.”
He added he expected voter turnout to be lower for the municipal election this year due to the pandemic.
“It will be an interesting year and I don’t have a crystal ball,” he said. “This is something different for me. But you have to wake up in the morning and make sure we give our constituents that red carpet treatment.
“And we have to make sure we are good stewards and good leaders, because at the end of the day the clerk’s office, the election’s office is the people’s office and we are going to do our best …” he added.
La Strada can be contacted by phone at 660-281-7767 or 660-826-500 ext. 918.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.